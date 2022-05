Growing up I had a huge love for art. I was a terrible artist, but when it came to coloring I was a boss and would spend hours with crayons, markers, colored pencils, it didn't matter. If it was bright and I could fill in the shapes and drawings I was happy. Some of the all time greats, of course, were things like coloring books but also those huge velvet posters that you could color yourself. Somewhat of a mosaic look, there were also the paint by number books. Each picture was sectioned off with a corresponding number with a color to pair with the number to bring life to the photo.

