Student stabbed at high school near Philadelphia

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a student at a high school near Philadelphia was taken to a hospital after a stabbing that prompted a lockdown at the school.

The Daily Local News of West Chester reports that police were called to Coatesville Area Senior High School just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a student was reported with a slash-type wound to the shoulder.

Authorities later said he had been stabbed nine times and was rushed to a hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

Authorities said the suspect was believed to be no longer at the school.

Students were dismissed for the day and counseling was to be available Wednesday.

