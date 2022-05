Two Watervliet teachers earned a spot on Kelly Clarkson's talk show for their creative food drive. It Was More Than A Food Drive, it Became A Fun Game. South Elementary in Watervliet in Michigan's southwestern corner, lives by the slogan, 'Joyful learning', and so after raising close to 1100 boxes of cereal in a recent food drive, the teachers at the school lined the boxes up and knocked them over like dominoes, earning cheers not only from the entertained students, but from the national 'Kelly Clarkson Show'.

