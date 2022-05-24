Michael Levitt talks about ‘The American Rescue Dog Show’

Michael Levitt is the creator and executive producer of “The American Rescue Dog Show.”

Michael is not just a producer, but also rescues dogs himself. He has personally found homes for over 500 dogs over the last 10 years. Michael and his partner Marc have three rescue dogs of their own. Trooper, Nelson and Archie are all senior pit bulls.

“The American Rescue Dog Show” airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on ABC. It will stream the next day on Hulu.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 24, 2022.

