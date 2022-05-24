ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man fatally shot in San Fernando

By Cindy Von Quednow
 6 days ago

A man was fatally shot in San Fernando Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and 1st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is assisting the San Fernando Police Department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.

No further details about the shooting have been release.

Anyone with information can call the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

KTLA

KTLA

