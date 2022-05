Igor Shesterkin spent the 2021-22 regular season as one of the NHL’s most impactful players. He was the backbone of the Rangers’ 107-point performance, is the runaway favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top goalie, and is a finalist for the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player. Given how much he meant to the Rangers, combined with his spectacular performance, he probably should be the winner of that award as well. He was simply a monster all year and masked a lot of defensive deficiencies that existed for the Rangers. There was no bigger driving force behind their turnaround and success than him.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO