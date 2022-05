BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been injured in an incident on North Shamrock Drive on Sunday, according to Mike Chutz, spokesperson for EBREMS. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, two neighbors got into a dispute on N. Shamrock Drive around 10 a.m. One person has been injured and sent to the hospital.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO