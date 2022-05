Marisabelle Ramos, 21, is three years older than her dead brother Salvador, who was responsible for Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary School ‘My granddaughter Marisabelle is in the Navy and currently stationed in San Diego, California’ grandfather Rolando Reyes exclusively told DailyMail.com Reyes said Marisabelle rushed back to San Antonio to be with her grandmother Celia after receiving the tragic news ‘She’s with her grandmother in the hospital and staying in San Antonio for the time being’ Celia is in a San Antonio hospital after being shot in the face by grandson, Salvador, just before he gunned down 21 people at Robb ElementaryCelia’s daughter Natalie has set up a GofundMe account her mother that has only drawn $250 in donations as of Saturday evening.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO