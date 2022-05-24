ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Fire wrecks apartments in Waverly

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Tioga County has destroyed multiple...

WETM 18 News

Incident at Arnot Mall results in closure

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon. According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter. Troopers later determined that there were no reports of […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Update: Police searching for Ithaca shooting suspect

New updates have been released from the Ithaca Police Department regarding the shooting that took place Friday afternoon. The suspect is currently on the run. Police say that around 3:04 p.m. officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department in the 300 Block of W. State/MLK […]
ITHACA, NY
Waverly, NY
Accidents
City
Waverly, NY
County
Tioga County, NY
Tioga County, NY
Crime & Safety
Tioga County, NY
Accidents
Waverly, NY
Crime & Safety
skooknews.com

Law Enforcement at Scene of Ongoing Incident in Ashland

Police have been at the scene of an ongoing incident in Ashland since earlier Sunday morning. Since around 10:30am, law enforcement has been at the scene of an incident in the area of the 900 to 1100 Block of Brock Street. Fire personnel were called just after 2:30pm to the...
1037qcountry.com

Active investigation on West Seneca Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested multiple times in matter of days

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties. Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Corning woman dies in River Road motorcycle accident

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police released the name of the Corning woman who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash on River Road Thursday morning. New York State Police responded to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV on River Road around 11:58 a.m. on May 26. Police said Lorie Woodruff, 59, was traveling east when […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted for burglaries in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
ELMIRA, NY
informnny.com

Man killed in fatal crash in Oneida County

MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WETM

Fatal motorcycle crash confirmed in Bradford Co.

Fatal motorcycle crash confirmed in Bradford Co. Fatal motorcycle crash confirmed in Bradford Co. First Responder Appreciation Aaron Salter Jr. Elmira Civil War Prison Camp announces summer hours. Ithaca Police increase presence at schools after …. Bath man arrested for assaulting another jail inmate.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Structure fire significantly damages Waverly apartments

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly apartment building was heavily damaged after a fire that was reported early this morning. Calls for the fire at the Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street came in at approximately 6 a.m., with multiple fire departments from across the region responding. Photos of the scene show that the center […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM

Troy man dead after tractor accident

TROY, Pa. (WETM) — A 79-year-old Troy man has died after an incident involving a lawn tractor. According to Pennsylvania State Police, they received a call about a lawn tractor lying on its side near the edge of a pond. On May 25, around 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 3061 Mountain Avenue in Armenia Township.
TROY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Sentenced for Cleaning Up at Vestal Laundromat

An Endicott man will serve up to three years in New York State Prison for cleaning a local laundromat out of some hard-earned money. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, in announcing the sentencing for 36-year-old Aaron Lown, said under New York State Law, the incident was considered a non-violent crime but “There is no minor crime if you are the victim.”
ENDICOTT, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities: Convicted killer injures two officers in Elmira jail

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted murderer in Elmira is accused of attacking two officers. WENY-TV reports the inmate refused orders to return to his cell after lunch last Wednesday. The inmate allegedly hit the officer in the face and kicked him several times on the ground. Another officer put the inmate into a body hold, but sustained neck abrasions.
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessica A. Bennett: CAPTURED

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett turned herself in as of May 27, 2022. Jessica A. Bennett is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is wanted for misuse of a food stamps electronic device. A class A misdemeanor. Bennett knowingly used another person benefit card. Bennett is charged is also charged with petit larceny.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WBRE

Juveniles charged in connection with Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
SCRANTON, PA

