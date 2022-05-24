Fire wrecks apartments in Waverly

Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) — Shoppers at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads were asked to leave after an incident caused concern, Saturday afternoon. According to state police, around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, they responded to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for a possible report of an active shooter. Troopers later determined that there were no reports of […]
A drive-by shooting earlier this month in South Carolina left a 6-year old boy dead. The vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting was involved in an accident in Geneva and then located in Palmyra. Ontario County Sheriff Deputies say the boy was shot and killed on May 13th. Wayne...
New updates have been released from the Ithaca Police Department regarding the shooting that took place Friday afternoon. The suspect is currently on the run. Police say that around 3:04 p.m. officers from the Ithaca Police Department responded to the rear parking lot of the Ithaca Fire Department in the 300 Block of W. State/MLK […]
Police have been at the scene of an ongoing incident in Ashland since earlier Sunday morning. Since around 10:30am, law enforcement has been at the scene of an incident in the area of the 900 to 1100 Block of Brock Street. Fire personnel were called just after 2:30pm to the...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police are on the scene around West Seneca Street for an active investigation. Reports say two people were shot but their conditions are unknown. Officials are urging everyone to avoid the area. WHCU is working on getting more information.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties. Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say […]
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Police released the name of the Corning woman who died in a motorcycle-vehicle crash on River Road Thursday morning. New York State Police responded to an accident between a motorcycle and an SUV on River Road around 11:58 a.m. on May 26. Police said Lorie Woodruff, 59, was traveling east when […]
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
MARCY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Marcy are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 12 in the town of Marshall. According to a press release from NYSP, a 2005 Subaru being operated by 32-year-old David G. Specht from Utica was traveling southbound on Route 12 around 10:43 a.m. on May 25. The accident occurred when the Subaru crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Mack tractor-trailer head-on.
SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A Bradford County teen has been sentenced to incarceration after his March weapons arrest. Briar Wright, 19, of Sayre, Pa. was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility. The release from the Bradford County District Attorney’s Office states that Wright will be incarcerated for 14 months, 11 months, 215 […]
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly apartment building was heavily damaged after a fire that was reported early this morning. Calls for the fire at the Iron Kettle Apartments on Chemung Street came in at approximately 6 a.m., with multiple fire departments from across the region responding. Photos of the scene show that the center […]
TROY, Pa. (WETM) — A 79-year-old Troy man has died after an incident involving a lawn tractor. According to Pennsylvania State Police, they received a call about a lawn tractor lying on its side near the edge of a pond. On May 25, around 3:45 p.m., police were dispatched to 3061 Mountain Avenue in Armenia Township.
An Endicott man will serve up to three years in New York State Prison for cleaning a local laundromat out of some hard-earned money. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, in announcing the sentencing for 36-year-old Aaron Lown, said under New York State Law, the incident was considered a non-violent crime but “There is no minor crime if you are the victim.”
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A convicted murderer in Elmira is accused of attacking two officers. WENY-TV reports the inmate refused orders to return to his cell after lunch last Wednesday. The inmate allegedly hit the officer in the face and kicked him several times on the ground. Another officer put the inmate into a body hold, but sustained neck abrasions.
According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett turned herself in as of May 27, 2022. Jessica A. Bennett is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is wanted for misuse of a food stamps electronic device. A class A misdemeanor. Bennett knowingly used another person benefit card. Bennett is charged is also charged with petit larceny.
STEUBEN- The woman who was airlifted to a Syracuse hospital Wednesday after colliding with a log truck is lucky to be alive, authorities say. At some time shortly after 10:00 a.m., Oneida County Emergency Dispatchers received calls about a wreck involving a log truck and a smaller car on State Route 274, town of Steuben.
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested two juveniles and one adult in connection with a shooting in Scranton that happened Monday. Scranton Police were called to the 400 block of Orchard Street on Monday for reports of a shooting incident. Police say they have identified the shooter and supplier of the handgun as […]
