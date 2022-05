CASPER, Wyo. — The YMCA of Natrona County is inviting the public to attend the Y’s annual Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, June 4. The event, taking place from 1 to 3 p.m. at David Street Station, will feature activities like youth fitness classes, an obstacle course, yard games and more, in addition to giveaways from sponsors and community partners, to motivate and teach families how to develop and maintain healthy routines at home, the organization said in a news release.

