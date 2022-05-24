ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet CornChip & CornNut

By Noah Holloway
 6 days ago

MAY 24 – Meet CornChip & CornNut!

CornChip & CornNut are both 10 week-old males. They are not neutered yet because of their young age but it will be included in the adoption fee.

They are brothers so they will get along with each other if you get them together.

If you’ve ever wanted to raise a cat at its earliest stage this is a perfect opportunity for you.

If you’re interested in CornChip and/or CornNut , you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital .

