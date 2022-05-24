SUNY Broome President announces retirement

DICKINSON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The SUNY Broome Board of Trustees will be meeting this summer to decide on the recruitment process for the next leader of the school.

SUNY Broome President Dr. Kevin E. Drumm has announced his intention to retire on July 1, 2023.

“The Board is extraordinarily grateful to Dr. Drumm for his leadership,” said SUNY Broome Board chair Anthony Paniccia. “His absolute dedication to advancing the college, coupled with his guidance through some of the most challenging times in the institution’s history, will have an enduring impact on its future.”

Dr. Drumm became the college’s 7th president in 2010, after a nationwide search. And he has led the school through a dramatic transformation of the SUNY Broome campus, over the past several years. Which are listed below and come from the SUNY Broome website.

The $21 million Natural Science Center opened in Fall 2013, bringing the first new classrooms to the campus in 15 years. This state-of-the-art, energy-efficient building houses the biology, chemistry and physical science departments.

Opened in Fall 2014, the new Student Village gave SUNY Broome students the opportunity for on-campus living for the very first time. The $18 million complex houses up to 360 students and a full-time director at the front of campus.

Built-in 1956, the Darwin R. Wales Center completed a much-needed $4.6 million overhaul in June 2014. The space, considered the college’s welcome center, is now fully handicapped-accessible for the first time, as well as energy-efficient and aesthetically pleasing.

In 2018, the college reopened its now-former Mechanical Building, renovating it into a state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing Center thanks to the largest single private gift of $11 million to any SUNY Community College.

Also completed in 2020 was the transformation of downtown Binghamton’s historic Carnegie Library into the SUNY Broome Culinary and Event Center, for training students in the culinary and hospitality industry.

Other core campus buildings are also due for an overhaul. A $19.5 million program, dubbed Critical Core Building Rehabilitation, will transform the remaining 2 original core buildings into modern facilities.

Dr. Drumm counts the modernization and upgrading of SUNY Broome’s infrastructure as one of his proudest achievements. In addition, he has made outreach both to local high schools and to the community a campus-wide priority. This effort has resulted in SUNY Broome having a greater presence in the area by quadrupling the number of high school partners in the region, along with new partnerships with neighboring Binghamton University. The momentum of outreach continues by forming partnerships with many other colleges and universities as well including SUNY Cortland, Empire State College, and the University of Limerick in Ireland, just to name a few.

Dr. Drumm also serves on many local boards including the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and he is Co-Chair of the Governor’s Southern Tier Economic Development Council.

Before coming to SUNY Broome, Dr. Drumm was president of the Northern Wyoming Community College District from 2004-to 2010. During his tenure at NWCCD, it grew to enroll more than 5,500 students annually and also grew its operating budget from $24 to $35 million with 230 full-time staff and faculty. The District added more than 150,000 square feet of new facilities and raised more than $100 million in public and private funding.

Prior to becoming president of NWCCD, Dr. Drumm was Vice President for Enrollment/Student & Public Affairs at Springfield Technical Community College in Springfield, MA.

Dr. Drumm’s career also includes working in a variety of student services and academic affairs positions at community colleges, universities, and private colleges, ranging from Student Life Director and Assistant Academic Dean to Vice President for Student Affairs at a New Hampshire community college.

He has taught throughout his career and is also a graduate of the first American Association of Community Colleges’ Leadership Institute. He was educated at Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield, MA, transferring to Boston University for both his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, and later completing his Ph.D. in Organizational Studies and Higher Education at New York University.

Dr. Drumm, his wife Bonnie, and their son Cameron enjoy snowmobiling, traveling, and spending time with their extended family in the Berkshires and southern Maine. Both Cameron and Bonnie attended SUNY Broome.

