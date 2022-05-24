Brightside: Boating safety Q.R. code

FREDERICA, Del. – One person has died and two others were critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Kent County. Just before 6 p.m., police say a 2008 Cadillac DTS was traveling westbound on Bowers Beach Road, east of Skeeter Road, when the driver crossed the double-yellow line on the roadway and tried to pass numerous vehicles that were also traveling westbound. The Cadillac reportedly passed these vehicles in the eastbound lane of Bowers Beach Road while continuing westbound. The Cadillac approached a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling eastbound on Bowers Beach Road at the same location, and bother drivers swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the roadway, colliding head-on.

KENT COUNTY, DE ・ 7 HOURS AGO