Salisbury, MD

Brightside: Boating safety Q.R. code

By Jordie Clark
WMDT.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEEN ANNE’S CO., Md. – One Maryland family is turning a tragic loss into a lifelong mission to keep boaters safe and give them the best experience while on the water, and it’s all with a QR code. “We felt that this would serve as a reminder and the information would...

www.wmdt.com

WMDT.com

Former U.S. Secretary of Education runs for Governor of Maryland

MARYLAND – One former U.S. Secretary of Education is looking to add the title of politician to his list of many titles with his candidacy for the Governor of Maryland. John B. King tells 47ABC, he decided to run for governor for the same reasons he got into public service: to make a difference in people’s lives.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

“They’re hungry for entertainment:” Poseidon festival celebrates all things water life, provides tips for coastal emergencies

BETHANY BEACH, Del. – “Make it a weekend long celebration and a kickoff to the summer,” Town of Bethany Beach Events Director Julia Malewski said. Poseidon is the name and water life the game, as the Poseidon Festival filled the boardwalk in Bethany Beach this holiday weekend. It’s a free, family-oriented event that celebrates the sea. “It’s been great and the town is always sure that it’s safe for everybody and go out of our way to prepare,” Malewski said.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

One-Stop Shop event provides resources for community members in need

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – The Lower Shore Vulnerable Populations Task Force held its one-stop shop event Saturday afternoon with a goal of lending a helping hand to community members in need. 400 boxes of food totaling 10,000 pounds were given out to local residents. The group also provided Covid-19...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Weekend crash kills one, critically injures two other in Kent Co.

FREDERICA, Del. – One person has died and two others were critically injured in a crash Sunday evening in Kent County. Just before 6 p.m., police say a 2008 Cadillac DTS was traveling westbound on Bowers Beach Road, east of Skeeter Road, when the driver crossed the double-yellow line on the roadway and tried to pass numerous vehicles that were also traveling westbound. The Cadillac reportedly passed these vehicles in the eastbound lane of Bowers Beach Road while continuing westbound. The Cadillac approached a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan traveling eastbound on Bowers Beach Road at the same location, and bother drivers swerved into the eastbound shoulder of the roadway, colliding head-on.
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Police looking for suspect involved in Cambridge shooting

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A male victim was shot in the area of Popular Street and police need your help locating the suspect. On Friday at approximately 5:40 PM, Cambridge Police officers responded to a victim with a gunshot wound to the body. Officials say the victim was a 20-year-old male sitting in his car suffering. Investigation proved the victim was shot in the area of South Pine Street, but police found him where he drove to: in the 500 block of Popular Street.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury University Baseball Team Moves to College World Series

SALISBURY, MD— The Sea Gulls advance to the College World Series by defeating Wooster 18-16, thanks to some momentum turning home runs by Kavi Caster and Sky Rahill. In the 7th, The Gulls trailed 15-13 before Caster and Rahill tied the game with monster solo home runs. In the...
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Police searching for suspect involved in Wells Fargo robbery

DOVER, Del. – A Black male suspect is wanted by the Dover Police Department. Police say the man pictured above is the suspect involved in a bank robbery that occurred Saturday morning, just after 11 AM. The suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank located at 100 North DuPont Highway and handed the bank teller a note stating this was a robbery. The teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.
WMDT.com

A 62-year-old man shot multiple times, police looking for suspect

Ellendale, Del. — A 62-year-old male victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a Delaware home. Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 2:40 AM on Saturday. Troopers responded to a home on the 14000 block of South Old State Road for a report of shots fired. The victim was present at the home with multiple gunshot wounds and police were contacted. The primary investigation revealed that the home had been struck by three rounds and a vehicle parked on the property had been struck by a single round.
ELLENDALE, DE

