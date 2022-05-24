ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EBR Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council celebrates graduation

By Paula Jones
 6 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The most recent group of young people to represent East Baton Rouge Parish (EBR) as members of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council celebrated their graduation Monday.

Image courtesy of City of Baton Rouge

The council consisted of students from schools across the parish who took on the responsibilities and privileges that come with acting as an advocate for EBR youths.

One of their projects included a Mental Health Art Gallery, which was created to address the emotional and mental needs of local youth.

Image courtesy of City of Baton Rouge

As the students were encouraged to share their perspectives on matters, they were simultaneously equipped with the ability to empower their peers and help to fortify the relationship between local youth and local government.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said , “We hope the students of the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council go on to become future leaders in our community!”

Inaugural Iron Sharpens Iron camp takes place in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA. – Iron sharpen Iron football camp is a chance for high school players across the state of Louisiana to prepare for the college camps that they will attend throughout the summer. “You come here, get those tools and take that there (college camps). The whole month of June is dedicated to college […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
