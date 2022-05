The Austin Packers baseball team, the No. 8 seed in the Section 1AAA tournament traveled to warm and windy Byron Saturday to take on the Bears, the top seed and the No. 3 team in the state in the last Class AAA poll, and although the Packers gave the Bears everything they could handle and then some, a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted Byron to a 4-3 win.

AUSTIN, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO