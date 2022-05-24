ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Census decline means pay cut for state’s attorney

Cover picture for the articleThe McDonough County State’s Attorney will receive a significant pay cut beginning July 1, 2022. The change is tied to the county’s population loss. According to county officials, the state of Illinois sets the salaries for state’s attorneys and covers two-thirds of the cost. The state...

wmay.com

Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since April

Sangamon County has reported its first COVID-19 death in more than a month. A woman in her 80s who was fully vaccinated and had gotten a booster died earlier this week of complications from the virus. She is the 379th Sangamon County resident to die of COVID since the start of the pandemic. The county continues to see daily case rates climbing, and is now averaging nearly 120 new cases per day. There have been more than 58,000 total cases of COVID reported in Sangamon County, which remains at a “medium” level of community transmission currently. 15 Illinois counties are now listed at “high” levels of transmission, and people there are encouraged to wear masks in indoor public settings.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Republican candidates for governor address gun laws in Illinois

Following the killing of 19 children and two adults at a Texas elementary school, gun violence is a dominant issue in the race for Illinois governor. The issue was front-and-center at both Republican debates this week. Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine squared off in one debate while Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, former state senator Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, and attorney Max Solomon met for the other debate.
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Peoria-based nursing home company found in violation of federal labor laws

More than 3,000 employees of Petersen Health Care, a long-term nursing facility company based in Peoria, were not paid overtime wages they were owed, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. Petersen operates long-term care facilities in the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri. According to...
tspr.org

Around the Tri States: Two pediatric hepatitis cases in western Illinois; Keokuk bank robbery suspect in custody; WIU secures funds to upgrade heating plant

The Illinois Department of Public Health is investigating nine suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children reported so far this year. All were hospitalized, one needed a liver transplant, and two-thirds tested positive for adenovirus, a common virus that causes cold- and flu-like illness. Two of the nine cases have...
KEOKUK, IA
tspr.org

Knox County will continue to pay salary of fallen deputy

The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
KNOX COUNTY, MO
1470 WMBD

Feds order Petersen Health Care to pay $3m in back overtime pay

PEORIA, Ill. – The feds say a Peoria-based health care company must pay almost $3 million in back pay to more than 3,000 employees in four states that are owed in overtime. The Department of Labor says in a news release Petersen Health Care was found to have failed to pay the correct overtime to the workers in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri.
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Consumers to pay the price for power grid shortage

Illinois lawmakers got an earful Thursday about expected electricity price hikes and the repercussions across the state, from farmers to faith leaders to manufacturers. The Illinois House’s Public Utilities and Energy & Environment committees held a joint hearing Thursday to hear testimony from producers and consumers on upcoming rate increases announced by Ameren Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What Happens Once a County Reaches ‘High' COVID Alert Level?

As more Illinois counties reach heightened community COVID-19 levels, what could happen once an area is put on "high" alert?. In the event that a county reaches a “high community level” of COVID, residents are advised to wear masks indoors regardless of coronavirus vaccination status, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Two Injured In Semi Crash in Brown County

Two people were injured early this morning in a semi truck crash in Brown County. Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a 2016 white Freightliner Semi Truck Tractor Trailer careened off into timber from Illinois Route 99 southbound approximately 1 mile north of Versailles at around 12:32AM. According to...
BROWN COUNTY, IL

