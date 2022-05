JACKSON – Conference championships were the focus of the past week, producing several new top marks. Out of the Cascades Conference meet at Napoleon, Addison’s Noah Springer reached 12′0. There are new top times in both hurdles races where Lincoln Raczowski of Western tops the list in the 300 with his mark from the Interstate 8 meet and Grass Lake’s Jack Easterday put up a 15.24 in the 110 hurdles at the Cascades Conference meet, not only a new top time on our leaderboard but also a school record, breaking one which had stood since 1967.

3 HOURS AGO