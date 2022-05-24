75 Kalamazoo intersections to be made safer for pedestrians

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Aaron is such a character and a sweet guy, who loves to cook. He got a fabulous one-on-one cooking lesson at the Mary Free Bed YMCA and he made a few new friends along the way. We hardly made it in the door before 12-year-old Aaron kindly offered to help us. He grabbed the tripod out of my hands and brought it to the kitchen. This young man is certainly not shy, and made himself right at home in the learning kitchen. He says his favorite thing to cook and eat is mac and cheese, but today it was all about a fruit-centric salad.

