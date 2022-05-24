ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

75 Kalamazoo intersections to be made safer for pedestrians

By FOX 17
Fox17
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of improvements aim to make 75 Kalamazoo intersections safer. The city of Kalamazoo says a grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will allow them to incorporate pedestrian speakers and better...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

MDOT discusses I-196 construction project in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Construction season is here, and the state of Michigan is in the process of rebuilding its roads and bridges. One portion of I-196 in Ottawa County is included among the state’s projects this season. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending $66 million...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Fox17

GR planning commission approves city's first Kum & Go

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Planning Commission has approved a plan to establish what would be the city’s first Kum & Go. An application filed with the city of Grand Rapids says the gas station would merge 2070 and 2090 28th Street. The plan is awaiting...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

KDPS investigating after man killed in shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This afternoon, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were sent to a Kalamazoo home after being notified of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived at the 1800 block of Fulford St. to find a severely injured person. Officers also tried to resuscitate...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Forever Home: Aaron

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — There are hundreds of older children in Michigan who are waiting for a family to bring them into their homes. In our regular series, Forever Home, we get to meet one of them. Aaron is such a character and a sweet guy, who loves to cook. He got a fabulous one-on-one cooking lesson at the Mary Free Bed YMCA and he made a few new friends along the way. We hardly made it in the door before 12-year-old Aaron kindly offered to help us. He grabbed the tripod out of my hands and brought it to the kitchen. This young man is certainly not shy, and made himself right at home in the learning kitchen. He says his favorite thing to cook and eat is mac and cheese, but today it was all about a fruit-centric salad.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

2 suspects in deadly Byron Township shooting arraigned

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men have been charged in connection to a shooting that left one man dead in Byron Township on Tuesday. The shooting resulted in the death of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says Rhishy Manning, 22, and Jaheim Hayes-Goree, 20, were...
KENT COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Walker police arrest barricaded armed robbery suspect

WALKER, Mich. — Updated at 8:30 p.m.: Police say a violent armed robber is in custody. Walker police say the man barricaded himself inside his home for seven hours on Friday. Walker Police Chief Keith Mankel says he came out peacefully. "We're assisting the Wyoming Police Department in the...
WALKER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy