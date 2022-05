(Yakima, WA) — Police in Yakima say a 1-year-old girl who was inside a vehicle that was stolen is safe after a massive search in the city and elsewhere. This happened after a GMC SUV was taken from the Yakima Post Office parking lot around 9:45am Sunday off South 3rd Ave and Washington Ave. The vehicle was later sighted in Sunnyside, but 1-year-old Freya Gartrell was not located. The driver of the SUV was arrested. It was later today that police were able to locate the child. Other details were not released.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO