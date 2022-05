The 2022 St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most fun teams in recent memory. Let’s look at some superlatives for this exciting ballclub,. One of the most iconic traditions from high school that people tend to rally around is the age old “superlatives”. These superlatives can range anywhere from “Class Optimist” to “Class Clown” or even “Biggest Attention Seeker.” Superlatives can be especially fun to think of when you have a dynamic group of personalities to grab from.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO