Goodyear Fast Facts -- Charlotte

By Speedway Digest Staff
 6 days ago

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 14 – 400 laps / 600 milesCharlotte Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Concord, N.C.Fast Facts for May 27-29, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials. Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 13 sets for...

Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We had a really good day overall and had some fun driving in the top 10 with our No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1. I got into the wall and had to pit for tires, which put us down a couple laps. We thought we could get back on the lead lap, but we had a parts failure that ultimately ended our day. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t quite make it to the end, but we had a fast car and I think we made some gains.”
RCR NCS Post Race Report: Charlotte

Late-Race Move Almost Pays Off For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team. “The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in NASCAR and so much of it is just about who can survive 400 laps. If you can make it to the end of the race on the lead lap, you can put yourself in position to win. We ran our race and gave ourselves a chance. When the caution came out at the end of the race, we pitted and were sixth for the restart, the first car on four tires. The guys gave me a great opportunity there. I was going for it. I just got a little loose trying to make it stick and it didn't quite work out. Looking back, I wish I would have backed up the corner a little bit. I had to do what I had to do to win the race. A win is going to be important because of where we are in points, so I went for it. Our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road crew was unbelievable. I can't thank those guys enough. We had a shot right there."
Kyle Larson Pit Road Interview from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle Larson passed more cars than anybody, the penalties, the fire, getting in the wall. You almost had a shot at the end to win it. How did you stay in it?. KYLE LARSON: Yeah, the first half was a struggle for all of us. I was especially frustrated with myself. To rebound from that and have a shot to win there late was something to be proud of. Our team fought really hard. Happy with that.
Herbst Finishes 25th at Charlotte

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst endured a difficult outing in the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It started on Friday when contact with the wall during qualifying meant Herbst was forced to go to a backup No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Saturday’s race. Despite the adversity, Herbst methodically moved his way forward, coming from the back of the 38-car field to crack the top-15 by lap 32. In the final stage of the 200-lap race, Herbst was running ninth, but the misfortune that struck Herbst in qualifying reared its head again in the race. A cut tire sent Herbst into the turn three wall on lap 104, damaging the right side of the Monster Energy Ford. Forced to pit for repairs, Herbst went four laps down. Nonetheless, he was able to return to the track and finish the race, coming home 25th and avoiding a dreaded DNF (Did Not Finish).
CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: William Byron Accident Quote

“I thought we were in the catbird seat there. We were the first team on new tires. Had a good restart through (turn) one and got ahead of the No. 45 (Kurt Busch). We were going to cycle out really well there; and then they just started wrecking on the bottom and came up into us on the top.
Ankrum Finishes 20th at Charlotte

Tyler Ankrum maintained his position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series point standings after a 20th-place finish on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS). The driver of the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro soldiered on to finish 20th after being collected in a late-race incident and surviving two overtime restarts.
Purdy Scores Top-15 in Charlotte

Chase Purdy earned his fifth top-15 finish of the season on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) with a 15th-place result. The driver of the No. 61 BAMA Buggies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro earned a his best finish at HRE’s home track in his second appearance at CMS and gained one position in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship standings.
Strong Run For Kraus, Howard At Charlotte

Derek Kraus and Colby Howard each waged a tough battle to come away with a pair of solid finishes for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday night. Kraus finished 12th in the No. 19 NAPA AutoCare...
Speedway Honors Longtime Security Guard Luther Fincher

Luther Fincher has seen it all at Charlotte Motor Speedway. From the speedway's inaugural Coca-Cola 600 on June 19, 1960, to the world-class spectacle that surrounds the 63rd running on Sunday, Fincher's tenure as a security guard at the speedway has spanned more than 60 years. Speedway officials honored Fincher...
Jones Turns Up The Heat, Claims General Tire 150 Victory

There was no stopping Brandon Jones on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver turned his second ARCA Menards Series start at America's Home for Racing into his second win on the 1.5-mile superspeedway, dominating the second half of the General Tire 150 en route to a victory by an astounding 8.68 seconds over Corey Heim.
Nemechek, Eckes Score Top-Five Finishes in Charlotte

John Hunter Nemechek (third) and Christian Eckes (fourth) led Toyota with top-five finishes in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday evening. ThorSport driver, Ty Majeski, started from the pole and spent much of the race within the top-five before a late-race pit stop forced him to a 13th place result.
