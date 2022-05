(Fargo, ND) -- Memorial Day cookouts are costing Americans more this year as the price of goods continues to surge. The price per package of ground beef increased by nearly 15 percent from last year, while the cost of frozen meat packages like chicken increased by nearly 16 percent. Hot dogs, hamburger and hot dog buns and other cookout fixings such as sliced cheese, tomatoes and lettuce have also sharply increased in price.

FARGO, ND ・ 9 HOURS AGO