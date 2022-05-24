ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, NY

Fire wrecks apartments in Waverly

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVERLY, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire in Tioga County has destroyed multiple...

Update: Two shot in Ithaca, search for alleged shooter continues

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds this morning, as Ithaca Police continue their search for the alleged gunman. Police say they began receiving calls shortly after three o’clock Friday afternoon in the 300 block of West State Street. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
ITHACA, NY
Fire destroys diner in Marathon, owner plans to rebuild

MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
MARATHON, NY
BREAKING: Avoid 300 block of West Seneca Street in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials are asking pedestrians and traffic to avoid the area near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. The area is being taped off and will be closed for some time. No further details have been shared at this time.
ITHACA, NY
Cornell Men’s Lacrosse meets Maryland in title game

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Men’s Lacrosse hopes to raise the trophy today. The team plays top-ranked Maryland in the NCAA title game. It’s the Big Red’s eighth championship appearance. Barry Leonard is the radio voice of the team. He recently spoke with WHCU about Cornell’s...
ITHACA, NY

