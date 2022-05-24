Fire wrecks apartments in Waverly

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds this morning, as Ithaca Police continue their search for the alleged gunman. Police say they began receiving calls shortly after three o’clock Friday afternoon in the 300 block of West State Street. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials are asking pedestrians and traffic to avoid the area near the 300 block of West Seneca Street. The area is being taped off and will be closed for some time. No further details have been shared at this time.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Men’s Lacrosse hopes to raise the trophy today. The team plays top-ranked Maryland in the NCAA title game. It’s the Big Red’s eighth championship appearance. Barry Leonard is the radio voice of the team. He recently spoke with WHCU about Cornell’s...
