SCHUYLKILL GRADUATES: Minersville Area Class of 2022

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinersville Area will graduate 73 Seniors in the Class of...

skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for May 28th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ James L. "Jim" Bialek, age 77, of Delano, died Friday evening at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem. Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was the son of the late Leon and LaRue (Pelton) Bialek. He was a graduate of Mahanoy...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Harrisburg man struck by three vehicles in Columbia County

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU )- A man from Harrisburg is dead after being hit by three vehicles in Columbia County.  According to police paperwork, the victim, Julio Cesar Perez was traveling in the car with his husband Andres Garcia Arce when they got into a fight.   Police say as the fight continued, […]
Daily Voice

1 Dead In Berks County Stabbing: Report

A man was fatally stabbed Friday, May 27 in Spring Township (Berks County), WFMZ reports. One person was arrested after the unidentified victim was discovered inside an apartment on the Berkshire Hills complex on Wyoming Drive, according to the outlet. There was no risk to the public, police told the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Standoff Ends Peacefully in Ashland

A standoff in Ashland ended peacefully in Ashland on Sunday afternoon. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, Troopers responded to 1026 Brock Street, in Ashland around 10:30am for a disturbance. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that Frank Paul, 49, of Ashland, recently returned to the...
ASHLAND, PA
skooknews.com

Route 924 Exit Ramps to Gilberton to Close for Construction

Beginning this week, PennDOT will be closing the off ramps to Main Street in Gilberton from Route 924 for construction work. According to PennDOT, the work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 when the northbound ramps will be closed. Once northbound is complete, the southbound ramp will be...
GILBERTON, PA
skooknews.com

Law Enforcement at Scene of Ongoing Incident in Ashland

Police have been at the scene of an ongoing incident in Ashland since earlier Sunday morning. Since around 10:30am, law enforcement has been at the scene of an incident in the area of the 900 to 1100 Block of Brock Street. Fire personnel were called just after 2:30pm to the...
CBS Baltimore

Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash On Conowingo Dam

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon on the Conowingo Dam in Cecil County, Maryland State Police said. Troopers responded around 2 p.m. to the dam for the single vehicle crash. Investigators believe Joseph Branson Bittings, 57, was traveling north on the dam approaching a red light at Susquehanna River Road when he allegedly failed to observe traffic was stopped, police said. Bittings allegedly tried to lay his motorcycle on its side and was ejected. Bittings was declared dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash. An investigation is ongoing in the crash.  
CECIL COUNTY, MD
CBS Philly

Student At Coatesville Area Senior High School Stabbed 6 Times During Fight

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A student is recovering after getting stabbed multiple times inside a high school in Chester County. The suspect, 16-year-old Oddell Cannon, surrendered to police without incident Tuesday. The victim is fortunately expected to survive after undergoing surgery. His mother says her son is never stepping foot in Coatesville Area High School again. “You want your son to learn and this is what they have to deal with?” mother Jacquelyn Prouse said. Prouse says her 16-year-old son sophomore, Mickey Rayner, is recovering after being stabbed six times, including in his neck, shoulder, side and multiple times in the back. It happened Tuesday...
COATESVILLE, PA
abc27 News

York County man sentenced for bankruptcy fraud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A York County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for concealing assets during a bankruptcy proceeding. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Christopher Gambrill, 46, of Windsor, admitted that in 2016 and 2017 he concealed a $125,000 inheritance from the bankruptcy […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP checkpoints set in Bradford County

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Towanda announced they will be conducting DUI patrols this weekend, May 27. Various roadways within Bradford County that have seen a high rate of DUI-related crashes and DUI-related arrests is where the checkpoints will be placed from May 27 through the 29. Details on the […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man in custody after stealing ambulance in Monroe County

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — After allegedly stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Monroe County, a man is in custody. Police say an ambulance was reported stolen from the Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital in East Stroudsburg Tuesday evening. Officials later found the ambulance near the entrance to the Pennsylvania...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. state Senate candidate trailing by 42 votes says more than 400 ballots should be counted

A candidate training by 42 votes in the primary election for a Pennsylvania Senate district in the Lehigh Valley says 400 “naked ballots” ought to be counted in her race. Unofficial results posted Thursday on Northampton and Lehigh county websites show Tara Zrinski is trailing Nick Miller by 42 votes in the Democratic primary for the 14th District seat in the state senate.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Student Stabbed at Chester County High School

A teenager accused of stabbing another student multiple times at a Chester County school surrendered to police on Tuesday, officials said. The 16-year-old Coatesville resident was involved in a fight with the other student inside a bathroom at Coatesville Area Senior High School in Caln Township, according to investigators. During...
WTAJ

Woman wanted for theft in State College area

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is looking to identify a woman for her alleged involvement in a theft. On Friday, May 14, police said the pictured woman is believed to have stolen a wallet from a vehicle in the State College area. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Crashes in both directions of I-81 injure nine people

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic on Interstate 81 was disrupted in both directions due to two separate crashes near Carlisle. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 northbound between Exit 47: PA 34 – HANOVER ST and Exit 52A: US 11 NORTH – NEW KINGSTOWN. All lanes were closed. At least one motorcycle was involved in this crash.
CBS Philly

Central Bucks School District Under Fire For Allegations Of Discriminating Policies Against LGBTQIA+ Students

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County school district is under fire after students allege unfair policies that discriminate against pro LGBTIQA+ students and faculty. In a statement posted on Central Bucks School District’s website, the superintendent himself acknowledged that “our schools are at the epicenter of the cultural and political divide happening nationally.” Last week, students reached out to Eyewitness News asking to help set the record straight on several key disputes. Central Bucks Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh defended the actions of his school district against allegations of discrimination against pro-LGBTIQA+ students and faculty. First, students allege a beloved Lenape Middle School teacher was...

