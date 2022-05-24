SCHUYLKILL GRADUATES: Minersville Area Class of 2022

COATESVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A student is recovering after getting stabbed multiple times inside a high school in Chester County. The suspect, 16-year-old Oddell Cannon, surrendered to police without incident Tuesday. The victim is fortunately expected to survive after undergoing surgery. His mother says her son is never stepping foot in Coatesville Area High School again. “You want your son to learn and this is what they have to deal with?” mother Jacquelyn Prouse said. Prouse says her 16-year-old son sophomore, Mickey Rayner, is recovering after being stabbed six times, including in his neck, shoulder, side and multiple times in the back. It happened Tuesday...

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO