Bixby, Owasso to face off in 'Battle of the Burbs' at TU

A showdown between two of the top programs in Oklahoma high school football will come with a new venue and sponsorship this season.

The Bixby Spartans will face off against the Owasso Rams in the "Battle of the Burbs" game at the University of Tulsa's H.A. Chapman Stadium on Aug. 27. QuikTrip is sponsoring the game this year and in 2023.

Bixby and head coach Loren Montgomery are making the jump to Class 6A Division I this season after winning their fourth-straight state championship, and the school's seventh title in eight years on their way to a record-setting 49-game winning streak.

“We appreciate QuikTrip, the University of Tulsa, Owasso Public Schools, and Bixby Public Schools working together to organize this great experience for our student-athletes,” said Montgomery. “This matchup will be an experience our athletes will always remember. A game of this magnitude, played in H.A. Chapman Stadium, is great for both school systems as well as the entire Tulsa community."

Owasso, who will serve as the home team for the first leg of this matchup, is coming off of an 8-3 finish last season after winning the 6AI state championship in 2019-20. Bill Blankenship's Rams lost to Broken Arrow to end their season last season.

“On behalf of our Owasso Ram football program, we want to thank QuikTrip for partnering with us and Bixby to make this matchup a big-time event,” said Blankenship. “We look forward to the challenge of kicking off the '22 season against a championship program like Bixby. The opportunity to play this game at Chapman Stadium in front of a huge crowd will create incredible and lasting memories for our team, students, families and fans.”

Bixby hasn't played Owasso since 2011 when the Rams won 44-20 before Class 6A split the divisions.

“Working with these two schools to provide an experience for their programs, players and communities has been great,” said Mendi Treat, QuikTrip’s Marketing and Communications Manager. “QuikTrip is happy to be a part of it.”

