ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

DAVOS: Soros says Ukraine may be start of World War Three

By Guy Faulconbridge
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFZnx_0foo9blR00

DAVOS, May 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three so the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces.

Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by betting against the pound in 1992, cast the Ukraine war as part of a broader struggle between open societies and closed societies such as China and Russia which were in the ascent.

"The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilization may not survive it," Soros told Davos, according to a text of his speech released by his office.

"The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin as soon as possible. That's the bottom line."

Soros said that Putin, who says the "special operation" in Ukraine is going to plan and will achieve all the Kremlin's aims, now believed the invasion was a mistake and was preparing to negotiate a ceasefire.

"But the ceasefire is unattainable because he cannot be trusted," Soros said. "The weaker Putin gets the more unpredictable he becomes."

Soros said the European Union had to understand that Putin could turn off Russian natural gas, which currently accounts for about 40% of Europe's needs, "while it really hurts".

Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has killed thousands of people, displaced millions more and raised fears of the most serious confrontation between Russia and the United States since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin says the United States was using Ukraine to threaten Russia through NATO enlargement and Moscow had to defend against the persecution of Russian-speaking people. Ukraine and its Western allies reject these as baseless pretexts to invade a sovereign country.

"I can't predict the outcome, but Ukraine certainly has a fighting chance," Soros said.

CHINA'S XI

Soros cast Russia, by far the world's biggest country by area, and China, the world's second largest economy, as the leading members of a group of ascendant "closed societies" where the individual was subservient to the state.

Echoing U.S. President Joe Biden, who has said the West is locked in a battle with autocratic governments, Soros also added some pessimism.

"Repressive regimes are now in the ascendant and open societies are under siege," Soros said. "Today China and Russia present the greatest threat to open society."

Soros said digital technology, especially artificial intelligence, had helped China to collect personal data for the surveillance and control of its citizens more aggressively than ever before.

Chinese officials dismiss foreign criticism as clouded by outdated colonial thinking. Such officials laud the Communist Party for throwing off foreign oppressors and rebuilding China by lifting 800 million people out of poverty.

Soros criticised President Xi Jinping's 'zero-COVID' strategy, saying it had failed and tipped Shanghai towards "the verge of open rebellion."

Along with the COVID policy, Soros said Xi had made a series of mistakes which could cost him significant influence as the Communist Party prepares for a decision on awarding him a precedent-breaking third term.

"Contrary to general expectations Xi Jinping may not get his coveted third term because of the mistakes he has made," Soros said. "But even if he does, the Politburo may not give him a free hand to select the members of the next Politburo."

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 34

elonboughtevidence
5d ago

congratulations. this is exactly what Democrats and Independence voted for. Donald Trump said this would happen. you have no excuse. make sure your kids are ready to fight abroad.

Reply(2)
18
Jane Harris
5d ago

You can tell by the number of shares people do not believe or respect or really just don’t want to have any connections to this Beining

Reply
6
Henry Morner
6d ago

This man should be thrown out of our country Why is he in our country Smoking

Reply(2)
32
Related
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
George Soros
Person
Soros
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Third World War#Kremlin#The European Union#Russian
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
China
rigzone.com

This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War

If Russia had not invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices would be well below $100 per barrel now. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered think, according to a new report by the company, which outlined that the war is adding around $20 per barrel to prices. “To continue to support...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

458K+
Followers
334K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy