Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band announce first tour in 6 years

NEW YORK - The Boss is heading back on the road.

Bruce Springsteen has announced that he and the E Street Band will start an international tour next year.

The tour will start with a number of yet-to-be-announced dates in the U.S. and continue to Europe, including shows in Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Amsterdam, Hamburg and Vienna.

A second North American tour leg is scheduled to begin in August.

It has been six years since Springsteen and the E Street Band performed in concert.