The new LUNA 2.0 chain went live today, May 28, at 6 am UTC, as millions of wallets received an airdrop of the new token. The genesis chain also began trading on ByBit at 8 am UTC. The price started at $0.30 before skyrocketing to $30 in the first 30 minutes of trading. However, the high was short-lived as the price tumbled to just $5.30 in the following 3 hours.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO