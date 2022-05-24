Flood Advisory issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Lares, Maricao, San German by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 12:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Aberdeen. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Hamlin The National Weather Service in Aberdeen has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Hamlin County in northeastern South Dakota Southeastern Clark County in northeastern South Dakota Southwestern Codington County in northeastern South Dakota * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 112 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kellerton Church, or 21 miles southeast of Clark, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Vienna, Kellerton Church and Mayfield Colony around 115 PM CDT. Hazel around 120 PM CDT. Naples around 125 PM CDT. Henry and Tinkertown around 130 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Long Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO