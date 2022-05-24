ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

SUNY Broome President to Retire in 2023

By David Barr
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNY Broome's president has announced he will retire next summer. President...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira High School students stage walkout

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira High School students gathered in solidarity today to show their support for those impacted by the tragedy in Texas. The walkout occurred around noon on Thursday and focused around standing together with the families that were impacted during the shooting in Uvalde earlier this week. The group got together through […]
WETM 18 News

An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School on Thursday morning. This caused anxiety among parents, who are wondering how this person was even able to get in. “If somebody had any kind of weapon and walked into that school, so many children are at risk, and for this to happen right […]
Syracuse.com

Feds reveal how much Syracuse teachers stole from Henninger dropout prevention program

Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse teachers will repay a total of $31,872.90 after pleading guilty to getting paid for work they did not do, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Jason Cecile, a teacher and head of the federally-funded Twilight program, has pleaded guilty to felony corrupting the government, accused of lying on his timesheets as part of the dropout prevention program. Cecile can avoid a criminal conviction if he successfully completes a year of probation.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Education
98.1 The Hawk

Another Threat to a New York School Posted on Social Media

While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Man Sentenced for Cleaning Up at Vestal Laundromat

An Endicott man will serve up to three years in New York State Prison for cleaning a local laundromat out of some hard-earned money. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, in announcing the sentencing for 36-year-old Aaron Lown, said under New York State Law, the incident was considered a non-violent crime but “There is no minor crime if you are the victim.”
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Organizations Give Memorial Day Weekend Safety Tips

While the community is gearing up for Memorial Day celebrations, the Endicott Fire Department offers tips and guidance to ensure a safe holiday weekend. Endicott Fire put a big emphasis on making sure the community is following all fire-safety protocols. This includes always having a fire extinguisher present in case a fire breaks out, and staying clear of combustibles when operating a grill, and starting a recreational fire.
ENDICOTT, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The College#Board Of Trustees
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Well Tank Goodness Offers Free Educational Fun for Families

Local Aquarium Shop "Well Tank Goodness" in Endicott held its first annual Kids Day. Kids Day gave the community a free educational day of fun for families. Kids got the chance to have a personalized educational session about coral reefs and safe environmental practices to help protect the ocean and marine life.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Woman indicted for burglaries in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsChannel 36

Officers Injured at Elmira Correctional Facility

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On May 18th, two officers sustained injuries after being attacked by a convicted murderer at Elmira Correctional Facility. The attack occurred as inmates were returning from lunch and were ordered back into their cells. One inmate refused to enter his cell and began yelling. When two officers approached him, he struck one officer in the left side of the face, knocking the officer to the floor.
WETM 18 News

Elmira man arrested multiple times in matter of days

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties. Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Falls Short in Comeback, Vestal Claims Class "A" Section Title

The Vestal Golden Bears took a commanding 9-0 lead by the 3rd inning over the Maine-Endwell Spartans in the Class "A" Softball Championship, and were able to outlast the Spartans comeback, who tallied seven runs in the final four innings to bring it within two. The Golden Bears won by a final of 9-7.
VESTAL, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New York State Police Cracks Down on Drunk Driving this Memorial Day Weekend

Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving. The special enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 6:00 PM and will end on Tuesday, May 31, at 3:00 PM. The State Police will be sending extra patrols because Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Jessica A. Bennett: CAPTURED

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett turned herself in as of May 27, 2022. Jessica A. Bennett is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is wanted for misuse of a food stamps electronic device. A class A misdemeanor. Bennett knowingly used another person benefit card. Bennett is charged is also charged with petit larceny.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy