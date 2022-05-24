SUNY Broome President to Retire in 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On May 18th, two officers sustained injuries after being attacked by a convicted murderer at Elmira Correctional Facility. The attack occurred as inmates were returning from lunch and were ordered back into their cells. One inmate refused to enter his cell and began yelling. When two officers approached him, he struck one officer in the left side of the face, knocking the officer to the floor.

4 DAYS AGO