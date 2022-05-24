SUNY Broome President to Retire in 2023

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira High School students gathered in solidarity today to show their support for those impacted by the tragedy in Texas. The walkout occurred around noon on Thursday and focused around standing together with the families that were impacted during the shooting in Uvalde earlier this week. The group got together through […]
ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – An unauthorized individual entered Elmira High School on Thursday morning. This caused anxiety among parents, who are wondering how this person was even able to get in. “If somebody had any kind of weapon and walked into that school, so many children are at risk, and for this to happen right […]
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse teachers will repay a total of $31,872.90 after pleading guilty to getting paid for work they did not do, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday. Jason Cecile, a teacher and head of the federally-funded Twilight program, has pleaded guilty to felony corrupting the government, accused of lying on his timesheets as part of the dropout prevention program. Cecile can avoid a criminal conviction if he successfully completes a year of probation.
The man who has served as director of the New York State Fair since 2018 is reportedly not expected to return to the position. Newschannel 9 in Syracuse reports Troy Waffner requested leave from the job back in March and has not been heard from in an official capacity since.
While copy-cat crimes are typical following high-profile news events, Police are reporting a couple disturbing incidents involving schools in New York in May 25. In the Rochester area, New York State Police were notified of a social media post by a 17-year-old Gananda High School student posing with what appeared to be an assault weapon. That student is charged with felony Making a Terroristic Threat.
An Endicott man will serve up to three years in New York State Prison for cleaning a local laundromat out of some hard-earned money. Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak, in announcing the sentencing for 36-year-old Aaron Lown, said under New York State Law, the incident was considered a non-violent crime but “There is no minor crime if you are the victim.”
While the community is gearing up for Memorial Day celebrations, the Endicott Fire Department offers tips and guidance to ensure a safe holiday weekend. Endicott Fire put a big emphasis on making sure the community is following all fire-safety protocols. This includes always having a fire extinguisher present in case a fire breaks out, and staying clear of combustibles when operating a grill, and starting a recreational fire.
The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Michael L. Simmons, 58, of Little Falls, was charged in Mannheim on May 25 with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree mischief and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. • Jason T. Gallt, 47, of Little Falls,...
Local Aquarium Shop "Well Tank Goodness" in Endicott held its first annual Kids Day. Kids Day gave the community a free educational day of fun for families. Kids got the chance to have a personalized educational session about coral reefs and safe environmental practices to help protect the ocean and marine life.
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted for allegedly entering several sheds in Elmira to steal property, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury. Danielle McCormick has been indicted on charges related to two burglaries in the month of April. The indictment states that on April 23, McCormick entered a shed on Elm […]
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A 17-year-old arrested Friday in Wayne County is expected to be charged in connection with the shooting death of a six-year-old earlier this month in South Carolina. The 17-year-old, who has not been identified, is one of four people wanted in connection with the March 13...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - On May 18th, two officers sustained injuries after being attacked by a convicted murderer at Elmira Correctional Facility. The attack occurred as inmates were returning from lunch and were ordered back into their cells. One inmate refused to enter his cell and began yelling. When two officers approached him, he struck one officer in the left side of the face, knocking the officer to the floor.
Multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Arnot Mall in Horseheads for the report of an active shooter. State police say that on Saturday, May 28 around 4:15 p.m. law enforcement responded to the mall for report of a possible active shooter. Communities across the U.S. have been on...
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Elmira man who was arrested multiple times in a matter of days in separate counties. Jackson D. Welfel, 23, of Elmira was initially arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on May, 25, following an alleged retail theft. Police say […]
The University of Binghamton took down top seeded UMass-Lowell for the second straight game at Mahaney Diamond at the University of Maine, to claim their 5th America East Baseball Championship. (Image courtesy of AmericaEast.com) The Bearcats were able to take down NJIT with a dominant 20-5 win on Thursday, before...
The Vestal Golden Bears took a commanding 9-0 lead by the 3rd inning over the Maine-Endwell Spartans in the Class "A" Softball Championship, and were able to outlast the Spartans comeback, who tallied seven runs in the final four innings to bring it within two. The Golden Bears won by a final of 9-7.
Police arrested a Watkins Glen woman following a fraud investigation. According to a news release, the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberly L. Bodine, 61, of Watkins Glen for grand larceny. It is alleged that Bodine did not report income that she was receiving. As a result, she received...
Throughout the Memorial Day weekend, New York State Police will increase patrols to combat drunk, impaired, and reckless driving. The special enforcement period began on Friday, May 27, at 6:00 PM and will end on Tuesday, May 31, at 3:00 PM. The State Police will be sending extra patrols because Memorial Day is one of the busiest travel days of the year.
According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Bennett turned herself in as of May 27, 2022. Jessica A. Bennett is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Bennett is wanted for misuse of a food stamps electronic device. A class A misdemeanor. Bennett knowingly used another person benefit card. Bennett is charged is also charged with petit larceny.
