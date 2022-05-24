Police: Man wanted for Seaside attempted murder turns themselves in

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE MAY 27, 2022, at 7:34 p.m. -- The suspect has turned themselves into Seaside Police a few minutes ago, said Seaside Police.

UPDATE MAY 27, 2022, at 6:13 p.m. -- Seaside Police said they are still looking for a suspect wanted for attempted murder.

Seaside Police believe Isaiah Hudson to be the gunman in the shooting that occurred Monday near Broadway Market on Broadway Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY

Seaside Police said they are looking for a man that fired into a vehicle parked at the Seaside Market on 1098 Broadway.

Isaiah Hudson, 19, is now wanted by the police. Police said nobody was hit by the gunfire or was injured.

Police are asking for help looking for Hudson.

