Syracuse, N.Y. — Home prices in Onondaga County have been rising for months, but there are still a few places where the average sale price is under $200,000. The list includes the towns of Geddes, Elbridge and Salina, plus the city of Syracuse. The average price in every other town in the county is now over $200,000.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO