It’s no secret that the opioid epidemic has hit West Virginia hard. Overdose death rates have doubled over the last 15 years. Then along comes the COVID pandemic, with increased isolation and job loss, and overdose deaths have now reached a crisis level. Fortunately, we have many dedicated leaders working on the ground in Huntington and across the state, and we’re making progress. But more can and needs to be done. We urgently need to implement big policy ideas to reduce death from substance use.

18 HOURS AGO