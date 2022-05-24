Veteran events announced for June, 2022

Larry Lee Stuver, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the St. Luke’s Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri. Larry “Pops” was born the son of Cecil Edward and Jennie Frances (Phillips) Stuver on October 7, 1940, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He graduated from Chillicothe, High School in 1959. On July 27, 1963, he was united in marriage to Peggy Ann Jones. She survives of the home. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1962 until 1966. During that time he was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, manning the guns on the USS Wright CC-2, and also served in the Marine Honor Guard at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He was the UPS manager in Sedalia, Missouri, and a Wonder Bread Driver in Kansas City, Missouri. ”Pops” loved raising and training beagles, fishing, attending auctions and telling stories. He was also a Queen City Little League Baseball coach and manager in Independence, Missouri, throughout the 1980s. He was a member of the American Legion Post 340.

