Jefferson City, MO

Jefferson City transformer manufacturing facility to receive $10 million boost

By Dmitry Martirosov, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON CITY — A transformer manufacturing facility in Jefferson City will see a $10 million investment from Hitachi Energy. In a news release Tuesday, Hitachi Energy said the investment is aimed at expanding and modernizing the Jefferson City distribution factory to provide additional capacity and enhance its manufacturing...

