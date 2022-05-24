Jefferson City transformer manufacturing facility to receive $10 million boost

The perfect combination of luxury, coastal modern that you are unable to find at Lake of the Ozarks. Straight out of a waterfront magazine; this home combines high end luxury finishes, quality construction, design and architecture with the comfort and vibe of a lakefront relaxing retreat. This package is truly like no other you will find at Lake of the Ozarks. This main house features 5 bedrooms, 4 baths and a bonus room. (3 private suites) A custom bunk room to sleep 10. The kitchen is designed to entertain all while taking in the lake from the soaring floor to ceiling tinted windows. The master suite is a retreat in itself. With a private outdoor setting with double sided fireplace, stunning lake views and vaulted ceilings. The master bath is one for the books, combining the most stunning of materials and finishes. It will take only seconds to notice the attention to detail and quality design. The package stands apart with the perfect lakefront guest house and AMAZING 3 well dock.

GRAVOIS MILLS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO