Manhattan, NY

Movie nights return to Bryant Park this summer

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
 6 days ago

Fill up that picnic basket, Bryant Park is bringing back movie nights.

The Manhattan park will open its grass for free weekly movie nights this summer as the program celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The series kicks off on June 13 with an Indy movie, “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade,” and will run every Monday through Aug. 15. Movies begin promptly at 8 p.m., but the lawn will open at 5 p.m. for picnicking and tailgating.

A popup market on the Fountain Terrace will feature a rotating lineup of artisanal vendors selling food and drink for those who don’t want to pack their own picnic basket.

“As one of our longest-running programs, we’re excited to restore Bryant Park Movie Nights to its original format this summer as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations,” Dan Biederman, president of the Bryant Park Corporation, said in a statement.

“As always, this season’s lineup includes an eclectic mix of movies that tell stories both New Yorkers and visitors will enjoy.”

Here’s the full movie schedule:

June 13: “Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade”

June 20: “Creed II”

June 27: “Hairspray”

July 4: “Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation”

July 11: “Wayne’s World 2″

July 18: “Scream 2″

July 25: “Beverly Hills Cop 2″

Aug. 1: “Star Trek VIII: First Contact”

Aug. 8: “Grease 2″

Aug. 15: The Godfather Part II”

