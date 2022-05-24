ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ringo Starr’s NFT collection to be sold at auction as drummer becomes first Beatle to enter metaverse

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Ringo Starr is drumming up a new virtual venture.

Digital artwork created by the Beatles drummer will be sold next month at an online auction titled the “Ringo Starr NFT Collection — The Creative Mind of a Beatle.”

Fans will be able to bid on the nonfungible tokens, which feature animated paintings by Starr along with a “custom-made drum composition recorded and played” by the artist, according to Julien’s Auctions, which is holding the event.

The purchases also include a 25″ x 25″ canvas print signed by Starr.

“I only ever wanted to be a drummer yet you never know where a new idea or path will lead you,” Starr, 81, said in a statement. “This new technology is so far out it’s inspired me and I loved creating these NFTs combining my art and my music. Who’d have thought I would be spreading Peace and Love in the metaverse.”

The NFT collection is the first to be created by a member of the Beatles, organizers say.

“Starr’s visionary artistic and musical styles take center stage in these striking digital paintings, adding the title of NFT original artist to the beloved pop culture icon’s ever-growing, multihyphenate body of work,” reads a description of the collection by Julien’s Auctions.

The auction, which is scheduled for June 13, includes five different NTFs, with four of each set to be sold. Bids can be made that day on the juliensauctions.com website.

Some of the proceeds will benefit Starr’s charity, the Lotus Foundation, which supports projects devoted to the social welfare and health of people in diverse areas.

The Liverpool, England-born Starr is a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer both with the Beatles and as a solo artist. He is known for Beatles hits such as “Yellow Submarine,” “With a Little Help From My Friends” and “Octopus’s Garden.”

