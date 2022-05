If you're planning on taking a vacation this summer but haven't booked your airfare yet, it's time to stop waiting. That's because plane ticket prices for the peak summer travel season are only likely to go up from here, according to Scott Keyes, founder and CEO of Scott's Cheap Flights, a Portland, Ore.-based newsletter that sends daily airfare deals to 2 million-plus subscribers.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO