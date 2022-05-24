Daybreak on the Road: Pulaski County in 2 minutes
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The Daybreak team was live at Fort Leonard Wood on Wednesday morning.Daybreak on the Road: 1903 Courthouse Museum in Waynesville
The KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov are taking the show on the road every Wednesday during the month of May.Daybreak on the Road: The story of Hooker Cut
The third stop was at Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaksi County. See behind the scenes of the event in the video above.Daybreak on the Road: History of Pulaski County
Daybreak will broadcast live 5:00-7:00 a.m. from a different location each Wednesday during May. Viewers are invited to join the broadcast at most of the stops.Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri
Camden County, MO will be the final destination for Daybreak on the road on May 25.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0