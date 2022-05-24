ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Daybreak on the Road: Pulaski County in 2 minutes

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hpeLW_0foo3NFH00

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. – The Daybreak team was live at Fort Leonard Wood on Wednesday morning.

Daybreak on the Road: 1903 Courthouse Museum in Waynesville

The KOLR10 Daybreak team of Jenifer Abreu, Jesse Inman, T.J. Springer, and David Chasanov are taking the show on the road every Wednesday during the month of May.

Daybreak on the Road: The story of Hooker Cut

The third stop was at Fort Leonard Wood in Pulaksi County. See behind the scenes of the event in the video above.

Daybreak on the Road: History of Pulaski County

Daybreak will broadcast live 5:00-7:00 a.m. from a different location each Wednesday during May. Viewers are invited to join the broadcast at most of the stops.

Daybreak on the Road: Trail of Tears in Waynesville, Missouri

Camden County, MO will be the final destination for Daybreak on the road on May 25.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

2608 & 2606 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

One-of-a-kind Secluded Compound in the heart of Lake Ozark. Perfect opportunity for developers/builders in a prime location . This Parcel Package has 2 homes, residential lots, 11.8 acres with 400 ft of commercial frontage right off Bagnell Dam Blvd. Within the gates of the compound consists of a main house, guest house, tennis court, putting green, 2 pools (indoor & outdoor), dock (6 slips), 130 solar panels, & additional Lots. The 3 story main house has 11,200sqft open floor plan with effortless entertaining indoor& outdoor living, along with 2 offices. The penthouse master bedroom has a wall of glass that opens to a large outdoor private terrace with astonishing lake views. These breath-taking lake views are captured from 4/5 of the master bedrooms. Smart-home features include security camera, automated shades, & multizone air conditioning. Guest houses’ 1,609sqft features 2bed/2bath. If you are looking for a truly remarkable Lake Estate, look no further.
LAKE OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

Lane and ramp closures at U.S. Route 60 begins next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting May 31 through June 3 contractor crews will begin paving the westbound and eastbound auxiliary lanes of Route 60. The pavement is part of the U.S. Route 60/ Glenstone Avenue Interchange project. Nighttime lane closures for east and westbound U.S. 60 will start at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The Westbound […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
Government
Pulaski County, MO
Government
City
Fort Leonard Wood, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Waynesville, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Pulaski County, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield fire: Overnight house fire deemed total loss

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District responded to a house fire located in the 1400 block of Jameston Road. Fire crews received the call around 8:30 p.m. last night and were on the scene until 2 a.m. According to officials the house suffered substantial damage and is a total loss. One child was […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

2 dead in late night crashes in Franklin, St. Francois Counties

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Two men died in a pair of late-night crashes that happened overnight Saturday and early Sunday morning in Franklin and St. Francois Counties. The first accident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on St. Mary’s Road, just south of Brinkman Road in Franklin County. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2012 Ford F-150 northbound on St. Mary’s Road when he crossed over the center line and went into the southbound lane.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

394 Highly Drive, Sunrise Beach, Missouri 65079

Stunning and oversized, this new listing boasts the ideal floor plan- perfect for your private Lake retreat, or an income-producing rental. Top of the line interior updates include quartz countertops and luxury vinyl planking throughout, stainless steel appliances, tiled bathrooms, and beautiful fixtures. The fresh finishes are enhanced by a flood of natural light from the floor to ceiling windows spanning the entire lakeside wall, displaying captivating main channel views of the 11 mile marker. With 5 bedrooms, 2 living rooms, and 2 massive exterior decks, this home encapsulates everything perfect for entertaining. Upgraded features don't stop there, with newer roof, septic tank, concrete driveway and brand new garage completing the total package. The gentle lot is magnified by the well-manicured lawn, which proves to be low maintenance with the automatic sprinkler system and ideal exposure of sunlight. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity, that's ready just in time for Summer!
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
KOLR10 News

Wickman’s Garden Village celebrates 100 years

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– It’s not every day a company celebrates its 100th birthday. When Wickman’s began, Warren G. Harding was the President, the Canton Bulldogs were atop the NFL and the Oscars weren’t an award yet. Today, owner Chris Kristek says the garden village hasn’t changed much from what it was a century ago. “(The) first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Daybreak#Hooker Cut The#Mo#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

Shawnee woman killed in rural Missouri crash

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Shawnee, Kansas woman was killed and a man from Overland Park was injured after a late-night crash in rural Missouri. According to the crash report, the incident happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Highway 32, three miles east of Lebanon, Missouri. The report indicates...
SHAWNEE, KS
KYTV

Police investigate deadly shooting on square in Ozark, Mo.

Police investigate deadly shooting on the Ozark, Mo. square; 1 arrested. Republic, Mo. Boy Scouts troop honor soldiers killed in several wars with flags. Boy scouts in Springfield at the Brookline Cemetery honored the men and women killed while fighting for our freedoms.
OZARK, MO
kjluradio.com

Small fire put out at Phelps County business recently hit by tornado

A small fire at a business in Phelps County causes some tense moments. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were using a large drilling machine to drill a hole at the Stuckey’s on Truman Street in Doolittle Thursday morning, when the drill struck something in the ground, causing it to catch fire. The fire was quickly put out but the odor of gas was present and authorities worried a fuel line or pocket of fuel had been hit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KOLR10 News

What to do in Springfield this Memorial Day weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield is a city that has visitors from all over the world. But what is there to do in the Queen City of the Ozarks? We’ve collected a few places to see, eat, and experience. Where to go: Springfield always has something going on. From the First Friday Art Walk, the first […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Fire results in total loss to unoccupied structure near state line

Photos courtesy of 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District. An unoccupied structure near the state line in Baxter County was a total loss after it caught fire late Thursday afternoon. A 101 Gamaliel Fire Protection District spokesperson says the cause of the fire is under investigation. According to the spokesperson, the...
KTLO

19-year-old arrested after pursuit through Taney, Boone counties

Nineteen-year-old Jordan Woodley has been arrested following a police chase through Taney and Boone Counties. According to the probable cause affidavit dispatch notified officials with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department of a Taney County Official in pursuit of a vehicle traveling South on U.S. Highway 65 towards Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KRMS Radio

Ha Ha Tonka State Park To Offer Lake Area Concert

The state of Missouri is working to increase tourism at the Lake’s Ha Ha Tonka State Park this summer. Officials say they’re launching a concert series that will feature the Lake Area’s Community Orchestra on Tuesday June the 7th. Park officials say the goal is to get...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Motorcycle crash in St. Clair leaves one dead

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo.– A motorcycle collision on Saturday has left one dead. Terry M. Hirschy, 63, was traveling eastbound on a road two miles outside of Collins on Saturday, May 28 at about 6 p.m. While attempting to make a turn across northbound traffic, they were struck by a pickup truck. Hirschy was pronounced […]
COLLINS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Morgan County. Jacob Kessner, 34 of Versailles, was driving along Route W 0.1 Mile South of Old Route W Saturday around 1:30 p.m. when the car went off the right side of the roadway. Kessner then overcorrected then The post Man flown to University Hospital with serious injuries after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy