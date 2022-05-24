Death investigation connected to missing person in Center Star
CENTER STAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) has confirmed a death investigation on County Road 107 in Center Star, about 20 minutes east of downtown Florence.
Sergeant Cliff Billingsley with FPD confirmed the death investigation is in relation to a missing person case.
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says he has a few deputies on the scene to assist the officers and investigators, who he confirmed were conducting a search warrant since the community is outside of the city limits.
On Tuesday afternoon, FPD Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said the missing person was not found.
