ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

Death investigation connected to missing person in Center Star

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLRFJ_0foo3FBT00

CENTER STAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) has confirmed a death investigation on County Road 107 in Center Star, about 20 minutes east of downtown Florence.

Sergeant Cliff Billingsley with FPD confirmed the death investigation is in relation to a missing person case.

2 children hurt in accidental Birmingham shooting

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says he has a few deputies on the scene to assist the officers and investigators, who he confirmed were conducting a search warrant since the community is outside of the city limits.

On Tuesday afternoon, FPD Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said the missing person was not found.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available throughout the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAFF

One child dead after ATV crash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An ATV crash Sunday afternoon sent three people to the hospital and left one pediatric patient dead. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Medical Services (HEMSI), the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon on Shady Ln. near Rosewood Circle. Webster says that an adult was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WSMV

1 killed in Moore County crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon on Highway 55 in Moore County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed. Troopers said the crash occurred around 12:45 p.m. near Moore County High School. The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Mario Sabourin, 50, of Gatineau,...
MOORE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Shooting#Birmingham#Police#Center Star#County Road 107#Lauderdale County Sheriff#Fpd Sgt#Whnt Com
WAAY-TV

Mobile home explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park

A community working together after an explosion at a trailer park sends one man airlifted to the hospital. Late Friday night, authorities responded to a call around 11:30 about a house fire in Morgan County. Joseph Madison, who lives in Dunlap Trailer Park was outside at the time of the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

One person flown to hospital after home explosion

LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded to an explosion at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 just before 11 p.m. Friday night. Upon arrival, deputies with the Morgan County sheriff’s Office heard a man coughing and saw smoke, so they broke down the door to help the man.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Lavinia Thompson

Convicted killer Nikki Cappello to face civil lawsuit

A nurse convicted of murdering her husband on May 19 will now have a civil lawsuit to answer to, News19 is reporting. Will League, a Huntsville civil attorney, filed a lawsuit nearly two years ago and has been waiting to get the truth out of Marjorie “Nikki” Cappello as to why she murdered her husband, James “Jim” Cappello. News19 adds he also wants to get compensation for the Cappello’s daughter, Riley, since she has lost both parents with one dead and the other facing up to forty years in prison for the murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Wouldn’t you like it if someone slid you some extra cash?. Well, it could happen with a tip for the Crime Stoppers. One woman pulled up in a black SUV on Jones Valley Drive, opened her trunk and took her time walking into the yard. She then picked up a child’s play slide that was near a recycle bin but the family was still using that slide.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
weisradio.com

One Hurt in Motorcycle Wreck Saturday Afternoon on Alabama Highway 278

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident reports – a male resident of Decatur, Alabama was hurt in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday afternoon on Alabama Highway 278. The crash, which occurred around 4:00pm, involved a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle and sent the driver to the hospital for treatment; no...
wvtm13.com

Arrest made in Walker County home invasion; 2 masked men dead, homeowner injured

CARBON HILL, Ala. — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal home invasion in Carbon Hill on Thursday. WCSO said Paula Painter, of Carbon Hill, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Painter's charges stem from her involvement in assisting two men with planning and attempting to carry out a home invasion and robbery.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County deputies respond to explosion in Lacey's Spring

Morgan County deputies responded to an explosion around 11:30p.m. Friday night. The explosion took place at Dunlap Trailer Park on Highway 231 in Lacey's Spring. Deputies forced entry to assist one person out of the home. That person was taken to the hospital by air for smoke inhalation. No one...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Plane makes emergency landing on I-22 in Walker County

CORDOVA, Ala. — A small plane made an emergency landing on the interstate in Walker County on Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. Two people were on board a single-engine Aeroprakt Vixxen AP-32 when the aircraft experienced a loss of engine power. The pilot managed to safely land the plane on I-22 near mile marker 72 in Cordova shortly after 5 p.m after taking off from Lovell Field Airport in Chattanooga, Tenn. at 3:15 p.m.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple drug-related arrests and Grand Jury indictments over last weekend

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office managed multiple drug-related arrests, including drug trafficking, and several Grand Jury indictments over the weekend.  On Friday, May 20, Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with state probation officers, attempted to serve a probation violation on an individual in the Good Hope area. While on scene, deputies identified Carolyn Ferguson, 54, of Cullman (pictured above).  Narcotics were found on her person. She was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine The same day, CCSO deputies arrested William Kyle, 35, of Tanner for multiple Grand Jury Indictments. He was charged with sex offense/sexual abuse (GJ) and...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported May 27, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents May 26 theft of property – 4th degree; person; Hwy 157; cashIdentity theft; person Arrests May 26 Loggins, Ashley N; 36 FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia Nolasco-Medel, Michele D; 50 FTA – driving while suspendedFTA – driving on wrong side of road Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Individual hit by car, minor injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday. The incident occurred at Lowe Avenue and Madison Street a little after 12:30 p.m. The person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy