Death investigation connected to missing person in Center Star

CENTER STAR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) has confirmed a death investigation on County Road 107 in Center Star, about 20 minutes east of downtown Florence.

Sergeant Cliff Billingsley with FPD confirmed the death investigation is in relation to a missing person case.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton says he has a few deputies on the scene to assist the officers and investigators, who he confirmed were conducting a search warrant since the community is outside of the city limits.

On Tuesday afternoon, FPD Sgt. Cliff Billingsley said the missing person was not found.

This is a developing story. More information will be updated as it becomes available throughout the investigation.

