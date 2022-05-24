Sequalitchew Creek and Robinson Trail Closures

City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood will host a “tree tour” on Friday, June 3 with the Tacoma Tree Foundation and the Department of Fish & Wildlife. The tour will introduce participants to Lakewood’s lovely mix of firs, blossoms, oaks, and other trees. The tour will also discuss tree maintenance and the state of our urban canopy.
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Special Meeting on May 31 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here. Immediately following the Special Meeting the Council will hold a Retreat. Access the agenda and access instructions here.
City of University Place announcement. Members of the City’s Public Works team recently replaced the old wooden footbridge in Kobayashi Park with a new, steel-framed bridge that is slightly larger and will be able to carry more weight. The old wooden bridge was completed years ago and was beginning to deteriorate.
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. After two years without a city-wide celebration, we’re excited to announce that 4th of July fireworks are back on the Ruston Way Waterfront, MOSAIC (formerly known as Ethnic Fest) is returning to Wright Park, and an outdoor concert series is coming to Dune Peninsula! Click here to see the upcoming schedule.
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Olympia is trying something no other city in the region has done: allowing permit-based RV encampment parking on a city street. For years, Ensign Road near St. Peter's Providence Hospital has been a de facto RV encampment. As of Thursday, nearly 40 motor homes, campers and trailers are parked along the public street—almost every one of them has received a parking permit from the city that allows them to stay indefinitely, as long as they follow a set of conditions.
Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation. Kids Pottery Paint Palooza. Dress for a mess painting party. Come paint your heart out with DuPont Parks & Recreation and Rad Ceramics. Take your painted pottery home with you from the park. No registration required. This is a free Pop Up...
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County Superior Court is pleased to announce that Doris Walkins has accepted an offer to become our newest Commissioners starting in June of 2022. Commissioner Walkins is filling the 10th Commissioner position that was approved by the Pierce County Council in the 2022-2023 Biennial Budget. Commissioner Walkins’ official swearing-in will occur on June 6th. The date for her public ceremony will be announced later. She will attend judicial college in January of 2023.
City of University Place announcement. Duck Daze is back and will be held next Saturday, June 4 beginning at 10 a.m. when the parade begins at 29th Street and Bridgeport Way W. The route continues down Bridgeport Way past the Civic Building before turning left onto 37th Street where it will finish at the West Pierce Fire Station.
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit’s contractor will shift travel lanes on W Stewart Ave at 7th Street NW, close a section of 7th Street NW, restrict parking, and close sidewalks at the intersection to accommodate construction of traffic improvements, including a new traffic signal and left-turn pockets at 7th and Stewart.
City of Lakewood announcement. Tuesday, June 7 is the beginning of Farmers Market season in Lakewood. Every year, the market welcomes thousands to enjoy fresh produce, creative wares, delightful treats, and relaxing vibes. Lakewood Farmers Market. Tuesdays from June 7 thru August 30. 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Fort Steilacoom Park.
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Many of you asked, and now we have an answer: Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is coming to Pierce County. This new tool can warn us of COVID-19 spread in our community. We’ve been working with Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and local wastewater facilities...
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator's May 27 report to the Town Council by clicking here.
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 blog post. While 2022 is almost halfway over, I started kicking around priorities late in 2021 and looking to the future. There was a great deal of work that was started in my first year in office, but there was still so much to do. To be effective, I had to prioritize. On the day I was asked to prep for a video highlighting three priorities for the year, these were the three that jumped out at me:
While on a walk along the Edmonds waterfront Sunday afternoon, photographer Julia Wiese happened upon a fisherman who had just reeled in a spotted ratfish. “Ratfish are typically found at lower depths in the eastern Pacific waters but do go into shallower waters in the spring, ” she noted. “Fun facts: They get their name from their rat-like tail and they are distantly related to sharks and rays.”
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Washington man is dead after a boating accident on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River in Custer County. Robert Gray, 63, of Mill Creek, Washington, was floating the river Tuesday afternoon “when his raft struck a log jam, throwing him into the water,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The accident took place around 2:30 p.m. near the Boundary Creek boat launch, northwest of Stanley.
As a single mother of four kids, losing their apartment was hard enough for Natasha Pabon. But then came another brutal blow: $3,500 in charges from the property manager for damages and other fees. It was a cost that 35-year-old Pabon — evicted over a conflict her daughter had with...
Northwest Seaport Alliance announcement. For more than five decades, Mazda vehicles have been imported through the Seattle and Tacoma gateway. The Northwest Seaport Alliance (NWSA) recognizes Mazda’s distinct history in the Pacific Northwest dating back to April 14, 1970, when the first Mazda vehicle was imported into the Pacific Northwest through Seattle. Nearly a decade later Mazda vehicles started being imported through Tacoma making Mazda the longest standing automobile customer in Tacoma.
