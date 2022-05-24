ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspect in Diesel Fuel Theft

By MiCo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the pictured male...

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Increases DWI Enforcement for Memorial Day Weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — During this Memorial Day weekend, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, along with other area law enforcement agencies, will deploy additional resources to actively target intoxicated drivers. The District Attorney’s Office will provide support by instituting ‘No Refusal’ procedures, which will have nurses, prosecutors, and judges on hand to draw blood and issue search warrants for those suspected of impaired driving. The Sheriff’s Office wants our citizens and guests to have a safe Memorial Day weekend, so before you decide to drink and drive, we encourage you to use a designated driver or a car share service to get you to your destination. Have a safe weekend!
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Suspected catalytic converter thief arrested after pursuit, police say

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -One man accused of stealing catalytic converters was arrested after a chase Saturday, College Station Police Department said. Officers responded to reports of catalytic converter thefts in progress in the vicinity when the officers spotted the vehicle on University Drive. After a short vehicle chase, authorities...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Makes Substantial Fentanyl Seizure in New Caney, TX

NEW CANEY, TX — On May 25, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Narcotics Enforcement Team (MOCONET) obtained information about a suspicious parcel at a UPS Store in New Caney, Texas. Upon further investigation, Detectives discovered 15 vacuum-sealed packages, each containing a vast amount of small pills. A sample was tested and returned positive for the presence of Fentanyl. The packages are estimated to have more than 30,000 individual pills (
NEW CANEY, TX
SWAT SCENE ENDS IN ARREST AND RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE

Early Sunday morning a Conroe Police Officer stopped a vehicle on SH 105 West near Loop 336. The vehicle was stolen. The driver refused to exit the vehicle. Conroe Police activated SWAT as they were not sure of the intentions of the driver or if he was armed. A SWAT unit arrived and blocked the vehicle in where it could not move. After an extensive period of time, a SWAT vehicle with a device on the front broke out the driver’s window. Officer ordered the suspect out but he still refused. Officers instructed him to keep both hands visible and open the door from the outside. After several minutes the suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered. It was learned he is also wanted for another auto theft in Houston.
CONROE, TX
Man arrested for 4th DWI after passing out in car

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man found passed out in his vehicle in front of a local business Thursday was arrested for his fourth DWI, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office. Authorities found Alfonso Flores asleep behind the wheel of his car in the 27400 block of Cypresswood...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
SWAT SCENE ENDS IN CONROE

1130AM-The SWAT scene at Loop 336 and SH 105 West at the Westside Crossing Shopping Center has ended. One is in custody. This after the suspect refused to exit his vehicle.
CONROE, TX
CHILD RUN OVER BY 4-WHEELER

430PM-DPS and MCHD are responding to Fostoria at SH 105 for a 3-year-old child whose head was run over by a 4-wheeler. THe family transported the child to that location to meet medics. 445PM-Child is being transported to Kingwood Hospital in serious but stable condition.
CONROE, TX
CONROE POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH ON LOOP 336 -ASKING PUBLICS HELP

Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
CONROE, TX
MOCO Constable introduces “SafeSchool” program

Montgomery County Constable is introducing the “SafeSchool” High Visibility Patrol Program. In the light of the recent tragic event at Uvalde ISD, Constable Hayden wanted to help. After meeting with school officials from Splendora ISD, New Caney ISD and Conroe ISD, all of which have schools in the Pct. 4 area, Constable Hayden’s deputies will make daily, random checks on campuses throughout the school day.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Bail Set for Two Arrested For Causing a Weekend Disturbance

Two men charged following a weekend disturbance at a Manitowoc restaurant last weekend appeared for bail hearings earlier this week. Court records show that $1000 cash bail was set for Nathan D. Loff of Conroe Texas, who faces charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property, while William C.R. Smith is free on $850 cash bail on charges of Battery, Disorderly Conduct, and Theft.
MANITOWOC, WI

