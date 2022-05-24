Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Attempting to Identify Suspect in Diesel Fuel Theft

Early Sunday morning a Conroe Police Officer stopped a vehicle on SH 105 West near Loop 336. The vehicle was stolen. The driver refused to exit the vehicle. Conroe Police activated SWAT as they were not sure of the intentions of the driver or if he was armed. A SWAT unit arrived and blocked the vehicle in where it could not move. After an extensive period of time, a SWAT vehicle with a device on the front broke out the driver’s window. Officer ordered the suspect out but he still refused. Officers instructed him to keep both hands visible and open the door from the outside. After several minutes the suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered. It was learned he is also wanted for another auto theft in Houston.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO