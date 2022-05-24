Madawaska High School Weather Station

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Morning everyone on this Memorial Day. This morning we’re still dealing with some scattered showers across the county. They are weakening as they’re pushing there way south, but they will continue to do so over the next few hours. We will eventually see the clouds break apart heading into this morning, but it’s short-lived as more cloud cover makes its way back in during the afternoon hours. Temperatures this morning are quite mild. We’re currently sitting in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the county. The scattered showers are helping to make things feel a bit cooler stepping out the door this morning, but overall a mild start to the day like this will lead to warmer temperatures by this afternoon.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO