Hutch Post

Area teams win state golf titles

 6 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two area boys golf teams were crowned state champions on Tuesday morning after rain cancelled the second round of play in 1A and 3A. Central Christian...

Hutch Post

Buhler Girls Soccer drops Championship to Bishop Miege

TOPEKA, Kan.—Congratulations to the Buhler High Girls soccer team and their runner-up finish at 4A-1A State. Buhler lost to Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege Saturday in the State Championship 5-0. Buhler finished 12-8-1 on the year. McPherson finished 3rd in the State with a 3-2 victory over Topeka-Cair Paravel. McPherson finished 16-4-1 on the year.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Wind Surge win on road Friday

Corpus Christi, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-6 on Friday night behind eight runs on eleven hits. The Surge struck first as Dennis Ortega hit a two-run RBI single to give Wichita the early 2-0 lead. Ortega finished the night two for five with two RBIs. Austin Martin went three for five and stole his twentieth base of the season.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Hutch Post

Quirky curiosities mean money and pride for small Kansas towns

CAWKER CITY, Kansas — One day in 1973, The Wall Street Journal published a review of Kansas tourist attractions. “Kansas is trying to promote tourism,” the Journal noted, “but it really doesn’t have a heck of a lot to promote.”. The column singled out the godfathers...
Hutch Post

Burrton schools looking for superintendent

BURRTON, Kan. — Burrton USD 369 is looking for a superintendent and elementary principal. Joan Simoneau is leaving to take the superintendent's position in Rock Creek. Mrs. Simoneau served for six years as Superintendent and Elementary Principal at USD 369. She served as the Middle and High School Principal...
BURRTON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec still needs a few lifeguards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As the Salt City Splash and Buhler city pool prepare to open this weekend, Tony Findlay with Hutch Rec says they are still short a small number of lifeguards. The pools normally need a staff of about 30 lifeguards and, at the moment, they have about...
Hutch Post

Folks: A lot accomplished since 2019

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks watches the last day of school unfold, it's important for him to acknowledge the effort of his staff not only this year, but ever since he came in 2019. "Probably the biggest accomplishment is this year, we got through...
Hutch Post

Area short line railroad to get portion of $11.5 million

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The K and O Railroad is getting a portion of $11.5 million worth of grants from the state to make major renovations to track and bridges along the system. The short line railroad will receive more than $1.2 million dollars to upgrade weight limits on 51 bridges, replace a one half mile section of curved rail and increase the size and weight of the rail used on a number of turnouts on the system.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

CD Tradepost in Salina closing June 5

CD Tradepost in Salina is closing its doors for the final time June 5. The longtime store at 2342 Planet Avenue posted the following statement on its Facebook page. After 20+ years we've made a very difficult decision to close our Salina store. Our last day will be Sunday June 5th.
Hutch Post

First of veterans banners going up in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Veterans Banners from the Vieyra Honors Foundation have begun to be hung downtown. They sold enough for 72 of 112 possible banners, but not all of them will be hung this weekend. "We, like many during this last couple of years, experienced some unexpected supply...
Hutch Post

North Newton receives transportation grant

NORTH NEWTON, Kan. — North Newton is one of ten cities and counties that will receive part of more than $7 million in grants for street and sidewalk improvements through the Kansas Department of Transportation. According to North Newton City Administrator Kyle Fiedler, the city will receive $164,000 from...
Hutch Post

Panel added at Veterans Memorial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kelly Danyluk with the Reno County Veterans Memorial told Hutch Post that a new panel of names was finished earlier this month. "On the 18th, last Wednesday, LaDuke Memorial came over and engraved 315 new names," Danyluk said. "Those are names that we possibly missed the first run. They'll be on the far north side."
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Rural housing in Kansas sees improvements

The state song of Kansas begins “Oh, give me a home …” and calls to the state’s frontier days, when the land served as a beacon of hope for thousands seeking new lives, land of their own and, of course, a place to call home. In...
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Wear a lifejacket if on the lake this weekend

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recommends that everyone wear a lifejacket if out on the water this Memorial Day weekend. Over the last 10 years, 88% of drowning victims are male, 84% are not wearing a life jacket and 27% are from falls overboard. According...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Farmers Market senior program offered again this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Department of Aging announced Friday that the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) will provide qualified low-income Kansas seniors with their annual program. The program provides checks to purchase fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables and honey at farmers markets in selected counties throughout the state.
Hutch Post

Memorial Day services for Monday in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two Memorial Day services are planned in the Hutchinson area for Monday. The annual Reno County Veterans Memorial ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at the memorial in South Hutchinson. The service includes the National Anthem by the Hutchinson Brass Quintet and prayer by Chaplain Dave Warnkin of the American Legion. Tom King of the Reno County Veterans Memorial Board will make opening remarks before the presentation of the memorial wreaths.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

County commission will talk septic permits Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Board of County Commissioners plans to hold a special work session on Tuesday after its regular meeting to talk about environmental health and septic permits in the county. As part of the discussion, there will be information on county water prevalence and geology as it...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

School district responds following Amber Alert for Kansas boy

BUTLER COUNTY — USD 394 in Rose Hill issued a statement Wednesday following the May 19 abduction of a 5-year-old boy from the daycare at the school. As law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of the incident, the district shared a statement, "We are taking the time to review our procedures with child safety at the focus of the review." The USD 394 day care facility will reopen on Tuesday.
ROSE HILL, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
