Area teams win state golf titles

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The K and O Railroad is getting a portion of $11.5 million worth of grants from the state to make major renovations to track and bridges along the system. The short line railroad will receive more than $1.2 million dollars to upgrade weight limits on 51 bridges, replace a one half mile section of curved rail and increase the size and weight of the rail used on a number of turnouts on the system.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO