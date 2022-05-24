ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas governor: 15 killed in school shooting; gunman dead

By The Associated Press
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Fourteen children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, the governor said, and the 18-year-old gunman was dead.

Gov. Greg Abbott said a local man opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.

”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.

The gunman was a resident of the community and entered the school with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, and opened fire, Abbott said. He said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.

It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were hurt but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not say what grades the children that were shot are in.

A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.

The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.

This is a developing story. Stay with Queen City News for updates.

Comments

Blip....the Alien!
5d ago

As ARROGANTLY stated here, it doesn't matter the Nationality, color, religion etc!Lives were lost, needlessly, senselessly, as another MADMAN showed their ugliness on innocents, and others. May, in some way, those families, friends and acquaintances find peace, and some source of sense of reason these lives were taken so soon. May God Bless all involved.

Reply
12
just an observer
5d ago

This is absolutely horrific!! Praying for those who lost their children and loved ones. Praying for the injured woman and officers. I cannot fathom why anyone would commit such a violent act. It’s senseless and heart breaking! Praying for the medical personnel, who cared for these victims. As a nurse, these tragedies touch everyone involved.

Reply
8
13 B
5d ago

Another senseless shooting. Second, Third, and Fourth graders that were just finishing the school year and looking forward to their summer break. People are going to talk about gun control, but there wasn't anything that any law could have stopped the shooter. We need to harden the security at all schools, not just middle and high schools. Layered security is needed. Doors that can't open from the outside is the first layer, followed by secure doors on every classroom, library, offices and the gymnasium. The third would be armed personnel in the schools. Our day and age requires more security to stop these shooters.

Reply
3
