Stillwater grad named international CEO of BTS

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB, a global strategy implementation firm, has appointed 1995 Stillwater Area High School graduate Jessica Skon as new the international CEO of BTS Group. She is currently CEO of BTS North America, and will succeed Henrik Ekelund, who will remain CEO until Skon takes over.

“BTS is growing rapidly with eighteen record quarters in a row, not counting the year of the pandemic 2020. We will continue this growth journey for many years ahead,” Skon said. “BTS is a successful company today, and we have so much more opportunity to grow and develop.”

Jessica Skon is 45 years old, lives in San Francisco and has worked at BTS since 1999. BTS has about 1,100 employees located in 34 offices in six continents.