Houma man wanted in St. Martin Parish murder investigation

Two Houma residents were arrested and one remains at large in connection with a St. Martin Parish murder investigation, authorities said.

Two suspects, 24-year-old Michael Quindele Lewis and Diamond Benoit, 21, were taken into custody Friday in Terrebonne Parish following a short pursuit, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Another suspect, Jajuan Melvin Poindexter, 21, remains at large on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal property damage, authorities said.

Deputies were conducting patrols on Prince Collins Street on Friday when they recognized two men in a parked car, one of whom was wanted in St. Martin Parish in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation, officials said.

When the deputies tried to contact the vehicle, the suspects sped away and led police on a brief high-speed chase, authorities said.

Deputies found their abandoned vehicle a short time later and found one of the occupants, identified as Lewis, in the driveway of a nearby residence and took him into custody.

Authorities found and arrested Benoit inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators confirmed Lewis, Poindexter and Benoit all lived at the residence.

However, Poindexter eluded capture and has been on the run ever since, authorities said.

During a search of the home, authorities found over 2 pounds of marijuana, 4 grams of synthetic marijuana, assorted pills, multiple stolen firearms and more than 200 rounds of live ammunition.

There was also an infant inside the home, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Lewis and Benoit are charged with resisting an officer, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and hydrocodone pills, illegal use of drugs in the presence of a juvenile, possession of stolen firearms, harboring a fugitive and other drug- and weapons-related charges.

Both suspects were booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail, where Lewis is being held on $400,000 bail. Benoit’s bail was set at $200,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Poindexter’s whereabouts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 876-2500 or submit an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org.

Editor's Note: This story corrects an earlier version that incorrectly said Poindexter was wanted in connection with a missing person investigation in St. Martinville.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Houma man wanted in St. Martin Parish murder investigation