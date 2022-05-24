ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Claire Denis Was Locked in the Trunk of a Car While Directing ‘Stars at Noon’ Scenes

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Claire Denis will do anything to get the perfect shot. From braving freezing water to film an underwater scene in “Both Sides of the Blade” on an iPhone to directing actors from cramped spaces, the “Stars at Noon” director is a powerful force on set, according to lead star Joe Alwyn .

“Everyone was brilliant, but Claire was at the helm of it,” actor Alwyn told Deadline . “Seeing the way that she worked out how to work, and what she wanted, how she communicated with the heads of department around her, and how she functioned, was amazing.”

The Stars at Noon ” debuts in competition at Cannes later this week, Denis’ first film in the main competition since 1988’s “Chocolat.” Alwyn stars as a mysterious English businessman who meets an American journalist, played by Margaret Qualley , while reporting on the Nicaraguan Revolution in 1984. Based on Denis Johnson’s novel “ The Stars at Noon,” the film is part love story, part political thriller.

Alwyn revealed, “[Claire would] be in the trunk of the car. We’d be driving around town with her. She’d be locked in the trunk, screaming out instructions in French to us who were sitting in the car — crowded with like five other people filming us — and she’s just bellowing out what she wants. She’s just a force like nothing else. I’m really lucky to have gone on that mad ride with her.”

“High Life” star Robert Pattison was originally attached to “Stars at Noon” before he had to exit the project due to “The Batman” production delays. Denis wrapped filming “Stars at Noon” in Panama in December 2021, after making “Both Sides of the Blade” during the COVID-19 lockdown. “Both Sides of the Blade” cinematographer Éric Gautier also reunited with Denis for the Panama production of “Stars at Noon.”

Denis previously opened up about her doubts that “Stars at Noon” would ever come to fruition. In the meantime, Denis flexed her unconventional directing techniques on “Both Sides of the Blade,” especially with the opening underwater sequence.

“This part of the film, the opening, was not in the budget. We did it together with the producer and with Vincent and Juliette and four or five of us with an iPhone,” Denis said during New York’s Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in New York earlier this year. “It was end of November and the only place in France where you have a little bit of a sun and possible blue sea is Corsica, so we went there. But already it was freezing. Juliette and Vincent stand in that cold water, and me and [cinematographer] Éric [Gautier] too. I was holding Éric, he was floating.”

Denis went on to win the Silver Bear for “Both Sides of the Blade” at Berlinale, and the movie will be released in the U.S. July 8 by IFC Films. “Stars at Noon” will be distributed by A24 but does not yet have a 2022 release date.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Says Harvey Weinstein Was ‘Dismissive’ After ‘Heavenly Creatures’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1994, Melanie Lynskey was hoping to get Harvey Weinstein’s attention. After “Heavenly Creatures” premiered at the 1994 Venice Film Festival and won the Silver Lion, Lynskey recalled Miramax producer Weinstein being “dismissive” over her performance, preferring instead to focus on co-star Kate Winslet. “People were so into the movie and very kind to us,” Lynskey told Vulture. “Harvey Weinstein was so excited to see Kate. He introduced her to people, like, ‘This is the next big thing.’ To me he was just like, ‘Hi.’ It was so dismissive.” Lynskey added, “I was like, I...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Simu Liu Reveals ‘Barbie’ Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Kept ‘Doctor Who’ Casting Secret for Two Months

Click here to read the full article. Even the ensemble cast of “Barbie” was left wondering who among them was the new Doctor Who. “Barbie” actor Simu Liu said that co-star Ncuti Gatwa kept his history-making casting in the next season of “Doctor Who” a mystery on set. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The Matrix Resurrections” star Jessica Henwick in London as part of his book tour for his memoir “We Were Dreamers,” via Variety. “And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Guillermo del Toro: The Current State of Cinema Is ‘Not Sustainable’

Click here to read the full article. Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro is at Cannes this week, speaking at a symposium about the state of cinema and how it can evolve out of the pandemic despite setbacks and implosions. “There are many answers to what the future is. The one I know is not what we have right now. It is not sustainable. In so many ways, what we have belongs to an older structure,” del Toro said, adding later that we are in many ways in a moment similar to the advent of sound in the 1920s. “That’s how profound the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ethan Coen Open to Making Another Movie with Joel Coen: ‘None of These Decisions Are Definitive’

Click here to read the full article. Joel and Ethan Coen have not made a movie together since 2018’s “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and the longtime collaborators seem to be taking their film careers in increasingly different directions. Joel flew solo behind the camera for last year’s acclaimed Shakespeare drama “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” while Ethan Coen directed the new documentary “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind” and is gearing up to shoot a currently untitled lesbian road trip comedy that he wrote with his wife Tricia Cooke. The two brothers have not announced any future projects, leading many to speculate...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Alwyn
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Denis Johnson
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Margaret Qualley
IndieWire

Viggo Mortensen Debunks Myth That Cronenberg’s Cannes Jury ‘Deprived’ Almodóvar of the Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. A bout of hysteria took over the Cannes Film Festival in 1999 when the competition jury, led by David Cronenberg, awarded a little film called “Rosetta” the Palme d’Or over Pedro Almodóvar’s emotional epic “All About My Mother.” The story — now recently resurfaced in the press — goes that Cronenberg and his peers, including André Téchiné, George Miller, Holly Hunter, and Jeff Goldblum, went out of their way to award another film over Almodóvar’s eventual Oscar winner. But the truth is, “Rosetta” was the last film to play the festival that year, and...
MOVIES
Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Millie Bobby Brown Wants ‘Stranger Things’ to Go Full ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Start Killing People Off’

Click here to read the full article. The “Stranger Things” kids might not all make it to Season 5. Millie Bobby Brown told The Wrap that the ensemble cast is “way too big,” which means someone will have to get the ax soon. “Last night we couldn’t even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off,” Brown joked. Maybe just one good Red Wedding-esque scene will do the trick: “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones,'” Brown continued. “Kill me off! They tried killing David [Harbour] off...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Stars At Noon#Cannes#Movies#Film Star#English#American
IndieWire

Melanie Lynskey Isn’t a Fan of Watching Herself Onscreen in ‘Yellowjackets’: ‘It’s Torture’

Click here to read the full article. Even after 30 years in Hollywood, Melanie Lynskey isn’t a fan of watching herself onscreen. The “Yellowjackets” star joked that she “would forget every audition if I could” and said seeing herself acting is torture.” “I watch it one time so I know how to talk about it when I have to talk about it,” Lynskey told the Los Angeles Times, “and then I will never see it again.” The “Candy” actress joked, “Because it’s my horrible face. I cannot stand watching myself. I’m so self-conscious.” Lynskey, who was discovered by director Peter Jackson in 1994 for...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ray Liotta, Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Actor, Dead at 67

Click here to read the full article. “Goodfellas” star Ray Liotta has died at the age of 67. A representative for Liotta confirms to IndieWire that the actor passed away in his sleep while filming “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. Liotta is survived by his daughter Karsen Liotta. The star was engaged to be married to Jacy Nittolo. Liotta was best known for portraying the rise and fall of mob man Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s 1990 classic, but also made a name for himself thanks to his charming and often menacing contributions to crime cinema beyond “Goodfellas.” He had starring...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Rita Moreno Joins ‘Fast X’ Cast to Play Vin Diesel’s Grandmother

Click here to read the full article. Vin Diesel is gassing up a star-studded “Fast and Furious 10.” “West Side Story” Oscar winner Rita Moreno is officially joining the ensemble cast for “Fast X,” as Diesel confirmed on Instagram. “It’s been my dream forever to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she’s here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” Diesel said in a video alongside Moreno and longtime co-star Michelle Rodriguez. “I’m so blessed.” Moreno responds, “You know what, I think I was getting…I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice?” Rodriguez, who...
NFL
IndieWire

Riley Keough on Why She Didn’t Want to Star in ‘Elvis’: ‘It’s a Little Too Close’

Click here to read the full article. The Presley family legacy was at the forefront of Riley Keough’s mind thanks to the Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis.” The “War Pony” director and granddaughter of Elvis Presley revealed that watching the musical biopic was an “emotional experience” during an interview at Cannes, where the movie is set to premiere out of competition. “It’s very intense to watch when it’s your family,” Keough said during a Variety interview at Cannes. “The first movie I ever watched in the theater and said I wanted to make movies was [Baz Luhrmann’s] ‘Moulin Rouge,’ I was 12. It was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IndieWire

‘Jaws’ Child Star Becomes Police Chief of Beach Town Where Blockbuster Was Filmed

Click here to read the full article. This “Jaws” alum is sinking his teeth into a new role: police chief of the real-life Amity Island. The quintessential 1975 summer blockbuster, directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Roy Scheider as Martin Brody, a police chief looking to take down a massive man-eating shark with the help of a marine biologist (Richard Dreyfuss) and professional shark hunter (Robert Shaw). Set on a fictional island, the movie was filmed on Martha’s Vineyard. Now, child star Jonathan Searle is becoming the police chief of Oak Bluffs, a Martha’s Vineyard town where “Jaws” was filmed. Searle and his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

David Cronenberg Forced ‘Jason X’ Producers to Cast Him, Rewrote All of His Scenes

Click here to read the full article. As the world prepares for David Cronenberg’s return to horror with the upcoming Cannes premiere of “Crimes of the Future,” certain fans are taking the opportunity to look back at the filmmaker’s most iconic horror projects. While films like “The Fly” and “The Dead Zone” remain beloved, it’s easy to forget that Cronenberg also starred in “Jason X,” the infamous “Friday the 13th” movie that sent villain Jason Voorhees to outer space. Screenwriter Todd Farmer recently spoke to The AV Club about the cult classic and recalled that Cronenberg first came on board because his...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Silent Twins’ Review: Letitia Wright Stars in a Messy, Maddening Drama About a Real-Life Injustice

Click here to read the full article. At first, it might seem strange that experimental Polish director Agnieszka Smoczyńska (“The Lure”, “Fugue”) chose for her third film a social justice drama about a pair of Black British twins and amateur novelists locked up for petty crimes. But the filmmaker’s esoteric style — “The Lure” was a bloody, lesbian take on “The Little Mermaid” — makes more sense once we get to meet June Gibbons (Letitia Wright) and her sister Jennifer (Tamara Lawrence). Identical twins born 10 minutes apart, June and Jennifer invent an entire language only for each other —...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind’ Review: Ethan Coen’s Slim Doc Is at the Mercy of Its Wild Subject

Click here to read the full article. Those looking to play Coen Kremlinologist now that the brothers are following individual muses might find themselves at a loss with “Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind.” To understand filmmaker Ethan Coen’s unique perspective, better pick up one of his plays or books of poetry, or simply wait for the lesbian road comedy he’s slated to direct later this year. When it comes to this musical documentary that marks Coen’s first solo directorial outing, the voice that rings loudest belongs to the man in the title. Less a biography of a music pioneer than a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Trailer: Christian Bale Is Terrifying as Bloodthirsty God Butcher

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale is a Dark Knight no more. The Oscar winner marks his Marvel debut as Thor’s nemesis Gorr the God Butcher in an eerie trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” in theaters July 8. Writer/director Taika Waititi helms the follow-up to 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” Chris Hemsworth returns as the titular superhero in his first appearance since “Avengers: Endgame.” Tessa Thompson is also back as Valkyrie, as well as Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Waititi as Korg, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, reprising her MCU character for the first time since 2013’s “Thor: The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks a ‘Future That’s in Ruins’ Is ‘Not Far Off’

Click here to read the full article. Kristen Stewart thinks David Cronenberg can see the future, or at least the inevitable ruin leading to it on a global scale. The “Crimes of the Future” star recalled her surprise at learning the script for Cronenberg’s new dystopian body horror drama was over two decades in the making. The film premieres June 3 in theaters. “I had a lot of questions about where it came from and why right now, because it seemed so completely urgent and vital,” Stewart told Vulture after the film’s premiere at Cannes. “He was like, ‘I wrote it in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Moonage Daydream’ Teaser: David Bowie Doc Dives Deep into Psychedelic Existentialism

Click here to read the full article. David Bowie reflects on his “Golden Years” in the first teaser for the highly anticipated unprecedented look at the late singer’s life. Documentary “Moonage Daydream” premieres at Cannes and is set for a September theatrical release. Written, directed, and produced by “Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck” director Brett Morgen, “Moonage” spans Bowie’s 54-year career with never-before-seen footage of the icon. The film includes 40 remastered songs and its soundtrack is crafted in 12.0, 7.1, and 5.1 stems for an immersive sonic experience tailored to specific theaters. Morgen spent two years selecting footage from the Bowie...
MOVIES
IndieWire

A24 Buys Paul Mescal Cannes Drama ‘Aftersun’ for U.S., Canada (Exclusive)

Click here to read the full article. A24 is staying in the Paul Mescal business. The studio that also shepherded the “Normal People” actor’s Directors’ Fortnight entry “God’s Creatures” has acquired North American rights for Charlotte Wells’ well-liked Critics’ Week entry “Aftersun,” IndieWire has learned. A source close to the film’s production confirmed that the studio bought rights to release the drama in the U.S. and Canada in a deal in Cannes on Monday. The buy is said to be in the mid-seven-figure range. (The news was later confirmed by A24.) “Aftersun,” a standout from the Critics’ Week sidebar that annually promotes...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy