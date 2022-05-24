The Notorious B.I.G. To Enter The Metaverse With His Own Virtual World, ‘The Brook’

Click here to read the full article.

The Notorious B.I.G. will be virtually representing Brooklyn to the fullest. The late rappers’ estate has announced plans to enter the metaverse with a new virtual world dubbed “The Brook.”

Biggie ’s estate has collaborated with Burst Live Inc. and Surreal Events to create “The Brook,” which is inspired by the rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn, and will feature a virtual model of Biggie himself. Set to launch later this year, “The Brook” will allow users to roam around the virtual neighborhood, purchase real estate, attend concerts, and buy and sell NFTs. To participate, users will have to create an account on The Brook website. “The Brook” will be available to access on desktop and mobile devices and is slated to launch activations with VR headsets later this year.

“Technology continues to create opportunities that are beyond one’s imagination and I’m excited that we are stepping into the future with a beautiful rendition of a hyperrealistic avatar of my son Christopher,” Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said in a statement. “I’m thankful for our wonderful team of creative partners for their work to deliver Biggie into new media for his fans to enjoy.”

Elliot Osagie, the founder of the Brook Experience and creator of the Biggie avatar, also issued the following statement to VIBE: “I created the Biggie’s hyperrealistic Avatar to extend Biggie’s IP and create content never existed because of his untimely death,” it reads. “In building out a metaverse that was based on reality, it only made sense that we started that story in Brooklyn, and with Biggie. The Brook metaverse launches in Brooklyn and we will eventually map out the entire world. We will map out places like Paris and Lagos which will allow us to bring surreal experiences in the metaverse that the world has yet to see.”

The virtual model of Biggie, which is stunningly realistic, was created from images and videos of the rap star prior to his death in 1997.