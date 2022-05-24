ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Notorious B.I.G. To Enter The Metaverse With His Own Virtual World, ‘The Brook’

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 6 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Notorious B.I.G. will be virtually representing Brooklyn to the fullest. The late rappers’ estate has announced plans to enter the metaverse with a new virtual world dubbed “The Brook.”

Biggie ’s estate has collaborated with Burst Live Inc. and Surreal Events to create “The Brook,” which is inspired by the rapper’s hometown of Brooklyn, and will feature a virtual model of Biggie himself. Set to launch later this year, “The Brook” will allow users to roam around the virtual neighborhood, purchase real estate, attend concerts, and buy and sell NFTs. To participate, users will have to create an account on The Brook website. “The Brook” will be available to access on desktop and mobile devices and is slated to launch activations with VR headsets later this year.

More from VIBE.com

“Technology continues to create opportunities that are beyond one’s imagination and I’m excited that we are stepping into the future with a beautiful rendition of a hyperrealistic avatar of my son Christopher,” Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, said in a statement. “I’m thankful for our wonderful team of creative partners for their work to deliver Biggie into new media for his fans to enjoy.”

Elliot Osagie, the founder of the Brook Experience and creator of the Biggie avatar, also issued the following statement to VIBE: “I created the Biggie’s hyperrealistic Avatar to extend Biggie’s IP and create content never existed because of his untimely death,” it reads. “In building out a metaverse that was based on reality, it only made sense that we started that story in Brooklyn, and with Biggie. The Brook metaverse launches in Brooklyn and we will eventually map out the entire world. We will map out places like Paris and Lagos which will allow us to bring surreal experiences in the metaverse that the world has yet to see.”

The virtual model of Biggie, which is stunningly realistic, was created from images and videos of the rap star prior to his death in 1997.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

The Game Declares Himself “The Best Rapper Alive”

Click here to read the full article. Ahead of the release of The Game’s new album, Drillmatic, his long-anticipated followup to 2019’s Born 2 Rap, the Compton-bred rapper asserts himself to be “the best rapper alive.” On Wednesday (May 18), he took to Instagram to reflect on the current state of Hip-Hop and also declared his forthcoming LP to be the “best album of 2022” while showing love to Pusha T, Kendrick Lamar, Denzel Curry, Vince Staples, and more.More from VIBE.comKendrick Lamar Earns 4th No. 1 Debut With 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'Dreezy Introduces New Alter Ego On 'HITGIRL': "It's A Different Side...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Chris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New Album, ‘Breezy’

Click here to read the full article. Just days after landing a multi-year residency at Drai’s in Las Vegas, Chris Brown has unveiled the cover art and release date for his new album, Breezy. The highly-anticipated LP is set to arrive on June 24, ahead of this year’s BET Awards weekend. Following his last solo studio album, 2019’s Indigo, Brown has been adamant about entering a new era with his forthcoming album. Previously released singles, “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” are presumably featured on Breezy, but as of now, he’s keeping the tracklist under wraps.More from VIBE.comLil Wayne Threatens To Have Dallas Mavericks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Notorious B.I.G., Ty Dolla $ign, And Bella Alubo Combine For An Unlikely Collab With “G.O.A.T.”

Click here to read the full article. During his tragically short career, The Notorious B.I.G. was no stranger to smoothed-out tracks. Going from ashy to classy, the Coogi-sweatered, Versace-framed Bad Boy was the poster child for Puff Daddy’s brand of commercial rap, balancing break-neck bars with other songs folks could dance to. Posthumously, that legacy continues with “G.O.A.T.,” a laid-back Afrobeats jam released a day before the Brooklynite’s birthday this Saturday (May 21). Featuring Nigerian singer Bella Alubo and the ever-charismatic Ty Dolla $ign, “G.O.A.T.” repurposes B.I.G.’s vocals from “I Love The Dough,” his 1997 collaboration with fellow Brooklyn legend Jay-Z....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Diddy Says Jay-Z “Filled Them Shoes” After Deaths Of The Notorious B.I.G And Tupac

Click here to read the full article. On Friday (May 20), Sean “Diddy” Combs shared his appreciation for Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and his musical career during an online discussion celebrating the 50th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G. Streaming music service, TIDAL, hosted the Twitter spaces conversation moderated by their Chief Content Officer, Elliott Wilson, while Jay-Z was joined by Diddy, Fat Joe, and more in the virtual conversation. During the talk, the topic shifted to the deaths of both Biggie and Tupac. “As far as Big and ‘Pac and pushing forward that’s just me being a student of the game and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Biggie
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Pop Smoke
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle Documentary ‘The Marathon (Cultivation)’ Explores Rapper’s Cannabis Ventures

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new documentary exploring Nipsey Hussle and his brother Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom’s journey to developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. The film debuted in Los Angeles earlier this week and was released on YouTube on Friday (May 20). Its arrival comes weeks ahead of The Marathon Cultivation grand opening of its first official The Marathon Collective flagship dispensary on Saturday, June 18th in Canoga Park, Calif. “This is something we always spoke about,” expressed Blacc Sam in a statement. “Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

John Legend Calls Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s Suggested Solutions To Uvalde School Shooting “Idiocy”

Click here to read the full article. The mass shooting at a Texas elementary school this past Tuesday (May 24) left many heartbroken and outraged including John Legend who aimed his rage toward Sen. Ted Cruz and called out his “idiocy” in response to the unfathomable tragedy. In a series of tweets, the Get Lifted crooner wrote, “Dear God. The idiocy. No gun reform. Just door reform from Ted Cruz,” captioned above a video of a press conference held by Cruz on Wednesday (May 25) in which Cruz suggested that the senseless crime could have been prevented if the back door to Robb...
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual World#Metaverse#The Notorious B I G#Web3#Burst Live Inc#Surreal Events#Hyperrealistic
Vibe

Teyana Taylor Wins Season 7 Of ‘The Masked Singer’

Click here to read the full article. On the Season 7 finale of The Masked Singer, Teyana Taylor was unveiled as the Firefly and took home the crown. Throughout the season, the singer won over the affection of the judges with her renditions of classic hits including Usher’s “Bad Girl,” Michael Jackson’s “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing),” Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without You,” and Chaka Khan’s “Ain’t Nobody.”More from VIBE.comMichael Jackson 'Thriller' 40th Anniversary Album To Include Unreleased MusicJanet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise PartyMaxwell Performs Michael Jackson's "Lady In My Life" At 2022 Billboard Music Awards Taylor shared that she...
MUSIC
Vibe

Former Wu-Tang Clan Studio Employee To Receive $7 Million Settlement After Wrongful Conviction

Click here to read the full article. Grant Williams, a Staten Island native who spent 23 years incarcerated after being wrongly convicted of murder, has won a lawsuit against New York City. The 51-year-old was accused of killing Shdell Lewis outside a public housing complex in his hometown in 1996. He was paroled in 2019 and exonerated in July 2021. After being cleared of all charges, he sued the city and the Associated Press reported that the comptroller’s office has opted to settle his claim, rewarding Williams with $7 million.More from VIBE.comGhostface Killah Gets His Own Day In New York CityWu-Tang Clan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Drake Wins $1 Million Bet On Golden State Warriors

Click here to read the full article. As arguably the biggest music star today, Drake has long proven himself to be a winner in terms of records sales, chart placements, and airplay. However, the rapper’s passion for seeking that thrill in the realm of sports betting and gambling continues to pay off. Drizzy recently cashed out $1 million following the Golden State Warriors’ Western Conference win. Back in April, the Toronto native placed a $200,000 bet on the Warriors to make it through the first three rounds of the NBA Playoffs and to come out of the Western Conference. At the...
NBA
Vibe

Doja Cat Responds To Critics Labeling Her A Popstar, Says Next Album Will Be Mostly Rap

Click here to read the full article. Doja Cat recently graced the June/July 2022 cover of Elle and spoke on her music being mislabeled. Known mostly for her pop crossover and occasionally finding herself being named among R&B songstresses, Doja shared that she will be returning to her rap roots. “I’ve rapped since the beginning, and I really couldn’t even sing that well to begin with—I got a lot better. I use my voice as a tool to create these worlds, and it’s fine if people think that I can’t rap,” she shared in her cover story.More from VIBE.comExclusive: Eve Recalls Induction...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

‘BMF’ Star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. Arrested For Alleged Theft, Released On Bail

Click here to read the full article. Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., star of the series based on the life of his infamous father Big Meech found himself in his own true-crime story. The Miami Herald reported the 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing a luxury watch. Law enforcement claims they initially called Lil Meech and requested he turn himself in, however, the actor hung up. “So we wrote up a warrant,” explained Miami Police Spokesman Michael Vega according to the news platform.More from VIBE.comMo'Nique To Appear In 'BMF' Season 2 As Confirmed By 50 CentDave Chappelle And Chris Rock Discuss Attack At...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Mac Miller’s Drug Supplier Sentenced To 17.5 Years In Federal Prison

Click here to read the full article. One of the men involved in providing late rap star Mac Miller the counterfeit drugs that caused his death has been sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release. On Monday (May 16), Stephen Walter, 49, stood before U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright, II for sentencing after previously agreeing to serve 17 years in federal prison under a plea deal he’d struck with federal prosecutors. However, due to the proposed plea falling below federal guidelines, Judge Wright rejected Walter’s initial plea agreement, instead tacking on an additional six...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Here’s Why Tank Compared Himself To Chris Rock Post-Oscars Fiasco

Click here to read the full article. Back in February, Tank and melodic rapper Yung Bleu exchanged words on Instagram, inciting another “King of R&B” debate. Yet, it seemed that Bleu was upset about Tank being unresponsive to his messages about a potential collaboration and even went as far as to label the singer a “bitter old n***a.” Fast forward to Saturday’s (May 21) episode of the rapper Noreaga hosted Drink Champs podcast, when the R&B crooner expressed how the debate made him feel like Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Shares Release Date And Cover Art For New...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Reportedly Shooting Documentary Film In Ghana

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar has taken the campaign for his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, abroad, as the rapper was recently spotted in Accra, Ghana, where he is reportedly filming a documentary. While the doc has yet to be confirmed by Lamar or his team, various media outlets in Ghana announced the news upon his arrival in the West African country, which occurred last week, prior to Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers‘ release. Images and clips of the Compton, Calif. native at various locations in Ghana began surfacing on social media as...
WORLD
Vibe

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Halftime’ Documentary Headed To Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Let’s get loud, Jennifer Lopez fans! The Bronx-bred superstar’s rise to fame is set to be followed in her new documentary, Halftime. The film will premiere on the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival on Wednesday, June 8, and will be available to stream on Netflix on Tuesday, June 14. In the new trailer above, Lopez narrates, “I’ve lived in the public eye and I really believed a lot of what they said” while leading a rehearsal. Later on, “Jenny From The Block” gets emotional in reaction to Hustlers not receiving an Oscar...
MOVIES
Vibe

J. Cole Inks Contract To Play Professional Basketball In Canada

Click here to read the full article. Rapper J. Cole rapper has signed on to play basketball with a team in a Canadian professional league. On Thursday evening (May 19), it was announced that the 37-year-old star will be joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) in its upcoming season, which kicks off on May 25. While the details of Cole’s agreement with the Shooting Stars have yet to be disclosed, each team in the CEBL typically plays 20 regular-season games, which are followed by the playoff rounds to determine a champion.More from VIBE.comJ. Cole Attends...
BASKETBALL
Vibe

Yo Gotti Seeking Chauffeur After $1.2 Million Rolls Royce Birthday Purchase

Click here to read the full article. Yo Gotti has a new opportunity to join his team. However, aspiring rappers should hold onto their mixtapes. The CMG boss teased his need to hire a personal driver after gifting himself two brand new Rolls Royce vehicles in celebration of his 41st birthday which falls on Thursday (May 19). The two “twin” luxury cars continue the baller tradition established by the Memphis native, who has pledged to spend over a million dollars per year to treat himself to lavish and luxurious birthday gifts.More from VIBE.comJay-Z, Yo Gotti Lawsuit Results In DOJ Finding Unconstitutional...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Gunna Denied Bail In RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. As of Monday (May 23), Young Thug and Gunna remain behind bars. At a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Ural Glanville denied bond to Gunna (nee Sergio Kitchens) and set his trial date for January 2023. The magistrate provided minimal detail behind his decision but appeared to be “clearly swayed” by the prosecution, reports Billboard. Prosecutors allegedly fear witness intimidation would occur if the rapper were to be released on bond. Judge Glanville deferred a decision on Young Thug. Proceedings were delayed in order for him to rule on claims that Thugger’s...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Vibe

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy