Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Likens Tackle to Will Smith Oscars Slap

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
Isaiah Lee, the audience member arrested on suspicion of assault after he allegedly rushed the Hollywood Bowl stage and tackled Dave Chappelle , is now comparing what happened to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

“That’s not right what [Rock] said about [Smith’s] wife, calling her G.I. Jane,” Lee told the New York Post during a jailhouse interview in Los Angeles, citing the infamous incident at the 2022 Academy Awards where Smith walked onstage and smacked Rock across the face after Rock made the joke about Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, having a bald head.

In an earlier weekend interview with the Post , Lee said he was triggered by Chappelle’s jokes at the Netflix Is a Joke festival event. “I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,” he insisted.

Lee added that material includes jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness. The alleged attacker says he has experienced homelessness himself.

In his second interview with the Post , the would-be rapper said he was also chasing fame by allegedly assaulting Chappelle. “I’m not going to lie … it was a bit of clout-chasing,” Lee said.

